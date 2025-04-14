‘A Minecraft Movie’ Review: Is it deeper than we think?

“A Minecraft Movie” should change its name to “A Memecraft Movie” after producing 80 minutes of outlandishly iconic content already being quoted in theaters.

The movie was released April 4 and is based on the hit video game “Minecraft,” released in 2009. The movie follows four misfits who get sucked into the Overworld, or “Minecraft” world, where they team up with Steve — played by the hilarious Jack Black — to defeat the antagonists of The Nether and return home.

The film opens with the classic “Minecraft” loading screen, then the viewers are introduced to Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, played by “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, who struggles with overcoming his crumbling ego. Siblings Natalie and Henry — who recently lost their mother — are played by “Wednesday” star Emma Myers and new actor Sebastian Hansen. Natalie steps up at a young age to take on a maternal role for Henry, who struggles with his creativity being constantly diminished. Poly-employed Dawn, played by “Orange is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks, is the siblings’ real estate agent.

We see these four characters’ lives intertwine “Love Actually” style as their stories cross paths right before they are sucked into the cubic world where the adventure begins. The group must learn to mine, build and fight as they quickly find themselves shelterless at night, accompanied by signature “Minecraft” mobs like zombies, creepers and spider-jockeys. They are saved by the expert of all things Overworld, Steve, who is essentially Black playing himself.

The climax builds as the characters master the ways of the Overworld to slay the wicked Piglin Queen, Malgosha, voiced by “Moana” star Rachel House, accompanied by her band of evil Piglin followers. Malgosha seeks the “orb of dominance,” — no, the name is not made up — with hopes to block the sun and diminish all creativity for good.

Everything comes together in a huge final battle between the humans and their army of iron golems against the gnarly Nether mobs. Using teamwork and creativity, the group of misfits come out victorious and make it back to the real world, each one having a new perspective on life, and an overall sense of their belonging in the world.

Despite all of these events taking place, a stand out of the movie was a side plot focusing on the budding romance between a villager who accidentally escaped to the real world and Vice Principal Marlene, played by the ever-so-sultry “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge.

In classic Coolidge fashion, she brings comedy, drama and her signature ditsy twang, all paired with a villager who can do no more than the occasional “hrrm.” It is a stroke of innate genius by director Jared Hess, known for movies like “Macho Man” and Napoleon Dynamite.”

On a deeper level, the movie consists of more thought-provoking themes than expected from a children’s movie. As audiences get further into the film, they see headstrong characters like Garrett and Natalie breaking down about the vulnerabilities of adulthood, reflecting on the yearning for the childhood dreams and creativity “Minecraft” symbolizes.

Oftentimes, college students sacrifice their dreams for more financially focused purposes, just as Steve did at the beginning of the movie. Steve realizes quickly he does not enjoy selling shoes for a living, and he makes the courageous decision to go back to the mines where his creativity could flourish. Steve comes full circle at the end of the movie, choosing to follow the four misfits back to the real world where he successfully implements his creative passions without need for the Overworld’s creative outlet.