Cub Scouts Race at Blue Ridge District Pinewood Derby

Sparks will fly April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Blue Ridge District Pinewood Derby.

Cub Scouts ages 6 to 12 will gather to compete in this annual race after crafting their race car from start to finish. The cars are made of wood and designed by each individual scout, with the sky as the limit for creativity.

A group of App State recreation management students organized the event as a part of Shannon Cline’s Recreation Program Planning class. The group included senior communication studies major Gracie Greer and junior recreation management majors Emma Eggers, Andrew Henrichs, Virginia Plettner and Adam Stillerman.

The group has been working on this project since the beginning of the semester. Together, they designed the floor plan, found decorations, crafted a risk management plan, located the venue and performed many other duties of event planners. None of them had any prior experience in event planning.

“It’s been a good learning experience, but stressful,” Eggers said. “It’s been really interesting to see what goes behind the scenes and everything that you have to include and consider.”

The team has worked closely with the scouts and parents of Pack 100 over the last few months. On the first workshop day, parents and planners watched as the scouts built their cars from scratch. Parents and scouts got to work together to craft something special. From designing an outline to building a durable track, there was nothing they didn’t consider.

Henrichs was in Boy Scouts from kindergarten through high school. During his time as a scout, he achieved the high honor of Eagle Scout. He said the planning experience was very nostalgic.

“Every time we have a scout question, we’re like, ‘Andrew, what is this?’” Eggers said.

The event will have more than just the race, with concessions and games included as well. With the help of used tires and cones, they crafted a tire toss for the kids.

Plettner said she particularly enjoyed designing the games.

“Coming up with all of the games and stuff was pretty fun,” Plettner said. “We were like, ‘How are we going to find cones?’ One of us actually is probably going to go to a junkyard and try and get old tires.”

Other games will include cornhole and a round or two of red light green light. For any younger kids, they organized a coloring table.

“I think it’s going to be a good time for parents to spend time with their kids and see their kid’s creation and their friends or anything like that,” Eggers said. “It’s a good family-friendly event.”

Awards will be given out at the end of the race. Top contenders include Most Unique, Most Delicious Looking Car and Best Sportsmanship.

“I think it’s really important for kids to be involved in something,” Plettner said. “For each of them to get a little award or certificate and have that sense of accomplishment is really important.”

The event will be held at the Jefferson Landing Club. There will be a $5 entrance fee.