Album review: Djo finds the joy of loneliness in third album ‘The Crux’

There’s a plethora of ways you might know Joe Keery, from his iconic role as Steve Harrington in the highly acclaimed Netflix drama “Stranger Things” to his viral smash hit “End of Beginning.”

The 32–year-old actor, operating under the alias Djo in his music projects, announced his third studio album on Jan. 24 and embarked on the “Back on You” world tour from February to June 2025 to promote the album.

Singles “Basic Being Basic,” “Delete Ya” and “Potion” were released earlier this year and were met with favorable reception from music critics and fans alike. “The Crux” was released April 4 to mass acclaim.

Keery pulls inspiration from his electro-pop roots found in his past albums, “Twenty Twenty” and “DECIDE,” while experimenting with baroque pop-rock reminiscent of the ‘60s and the ‘70s. In “The Crux,” Keery candidly comments on the intersection between the ever-present anxiety that comes with the changes of adulthood, and the catharsis that comes from becoming one’s truest self.

The introductory track, “Lonesome Is A State Of Mind,” starts as a solemn ballad, where Keery looks introspectively at a relationship he once had while simultaneously commenting on the monotonous predictability of his situation. “I swear I’ve had this dinner before / I know I’ve heard that song / My future’s not what I thought / I think I thought it wrong.” The instrumentation starts quite bare, with Keery’s only accompaniment being the strums of an acoustic guitar before transitioning into the electro-pop sound that is often associated with Keery’s discography. While the track starts slow, the song represents a clean slate, a chance to start over, allowing listeners to enter “The Crux” with an open mind of what’s to come.

“Basic Being Basic” is the second track off of “The Crux” and was the first single that gave fans a taste of Keery’s latest work. This track is upbeat and reminiscent of the techno-pop associated with his discography. Keery’s robotic style vocals are backed up by electric drums and synthesized keyboards, giving a futuristic feel to the song. In the lyrics, Keery seems to be commenting on the public’s need to be edgy and different, when in reality, that very mindset feels “basic” to him and superficial. “I think you’re scared of being basic / That’s ironic ‘cause it’s reading like you’re even more basic / It’s not funny, it’s so funny.”

Keery makes varied references to multiple genres and styles in “The Crux,” setting this album apart from the consistent electronic pop he’s often known for. From the new-wave sounds found in tracks like “Delete Ya” to the sway of classic rock influences found in tracks like “Gap Tooth Smile” to the introverted nature of acoustic ballads like “Potion,” Keery displays a kaleidoscope of his musicianship.

The eighth track, “Charlie’s Garden,” exhibits a sense of escapism and childlike joy, taking a departure from the intense self-reflection prevalent throughout the album. In the lyrics, Keery uses “Charlie’s Garden” as a metaphor for escaping the harsh realities of life, allowing unbridled optimism and positivity to bleed through the track. “How can I convince myself /

Convince myself to stay? / That work just won’t do itself / That can wait another day.” The instrumentation feels reminiscent of The Beatles during their Sgt. Pepper era, clad with expressive synthesizers, a horn section and percussion very similar to that of Ringo Starr’s iconic drum fills. What makes this track particularly special is Keery’s “Stranger Things” co-star Charlie Heaton is featured on the vocals of the track, adding a sweet and personal touch.

“Crux,” the 12th and final track of the album, provides a resolution to Keery’s unease and anxiety about the ever-changing world he’s surrounded by. The lyrics emphasize a sense of peace in knowing vulnerability is the only way to receive emotional fulfillment and personal growth in all aspects of life. “The connection is real / And I live for the rush / Let it out from inside me / Get it back to your heart.”