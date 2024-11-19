Farewell column: Click the link in bio

I have been a part of The Appalachian since the first semester of my freshman year. I started off as a nervous, quiet marketing representative desperate to make a good impression. Then, when the Director of Marketing and PR position opened up that spring, I decided to apply, even though I felt that I was wildly underqualified — I was.

My sophomore year, I had the privilege of being the Associate Director of Marketing and PR, or as I like to say, getting all the experience with way less responsibility. Finally, at the end of my sophomore year, I took over as the Director of Marketing and PR.

Being a part of four full staffs and three editorial boards has given me so many amazing memories. Some bright spots include staying up late in the newsroom reporting on the 2022 midterm elections, learning a dance for the Homecoming lip sync battle, getting The Appalachian’s name and logo tattooed on my arm forever — I did it for the gram — group dinners with ed board and the marketing desk and countless meetings that have dissolved into fits of giggles.

After three and a half years, I have no idea what my life looks like without The Appalachian in it. But, although I will be logging off for the last time very soon, I know that I can always find The Appalachian in my email inbox, my Instagram feed and my bookmarked web pages. So whenever I feel too far from this place I’ve come to call home, I’ll just click the link in bio.