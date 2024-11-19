The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Farewell column: Click the link in bio

Julia Woodring, Director of Marketing and Public Relations
November 19, 2024
Hayden Wittenborn

I have been a part of The Appalachian since the first semester of my freshman year. I started off as a nervous, quiet marketing representative desperate to make a good impression. Then, when the Director of Marketing and PR position opened up that spring, I decided to apply, even though I felt that I was wildly underqualified — I was. 

My sophomore year, I had the privilege of being the Associate Director of Marketing and PR, or as I like to say, getting all the experience with way less responsibility. Finally, at the end of my sophomore year, I took over as the Director of Marketing and PR.

Being a part of four full staffs and three editorial boards has given me so many amazing memories. Some bright spots include staying up late in the newsroom reporting on the 2022 midterm elections, learning a dance for the Homecoming lip sync battle, getting The Appalachian’s name and logo tattooed on my arm forever — I did it for the gram — group dinners with ed board and the marketing desk and countless meetings that have dissolved into fits of giggles.

After three and a half years, I have no idea what my life looks like without The Appalachian in it. But, although I will be logging off for the last time very soon, I know that I can always find The Appalachian in my email inbox, my Instagram feed and my bookmarked web pages. So whenever I feel too far from this place I’ve come to call home, I’ll just click the link in bio.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Julia Woodring
Julia Woodring, Director of Marketing and Public Relations
Julia Woodring (she/her) is a  junior professional writing major with minors in non-profit organizations and digital marketing.
Hayden Wittenborn
Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
Hayden Wittenborn (she/her) is a senior advertising major and business minor, from Cary, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal