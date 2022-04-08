Former App State student, fraternity member found unresponsive

A former App State student and fraternity member was found unresponsive Monday.

Harrison Steven, 20, died over the weekend, according to an Instagram post by the App State’s chapter of Phi Sigma Kappa, which Steven was a previous member of. The date and cause of death is unknown at this time.

In the statement, the fraternity expressed its grief over the passing of Steven.

“His sense of humor and personality brightened our lives, and his kindness will flow through our hearts forever,” according to the fraternity’s post.

Steven was from Wilmington and worked at Pedalin’ Pig as a crew member.

Phi Sigma Kappa also created a GoFundMe to support Steven’s family and funeral expenses.

“Harrison was a bright light in our lives, and we send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones at this time,” the fraternity wrote in the GoFundMe.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.