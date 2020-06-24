Gov. Roy Cooper issues statewide mask mandate, delays move into Phase 3

Xanayra Marin-Lopez, Multimedia Editor
June 24, 2020|138 Views

Gov. Roy Cooper dons a face mask at a press briefing Wednesday, (Courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a statewide mask mandate and extended Phase 2 at a press briefing Wednesday

These changes come in response to higher hospitalization numbers and infection rates. By the time of Cooper’s briefing, 1,721 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for June 24 and 906 people were hospitalized. This is the second highest day for both new cases and hospitalizations since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed  in North Carolina March 3. 

North Carolinians must wear face coverings when inside or outside public establishments beginning June 26 at 5 p.m. Both customers and employees in retail, manufacturing, construction, meat processing and agriculture settings are required to wear masks.

There are exceptions to the rule, including:

  • Children under the age of 11
  • Those with medical conditions which hinder their ability to wear a mask
  • Those at home, walking or exercising socially distanced from others

The executive order that started Phase 2 was set to expire Friday. It is now extended for three more weeks until July 17.

App State recently updated its face covering policy for the fall semester. Everyone on campus must wear a mask when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Three reusable face coverings will be provided to every student, faculty and staff member. Everts took to Twitter Wednesday to show off the school’s masks.

