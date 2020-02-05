Greatness is Timeless: Why the Beatles are Still Relevant

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of “Let It Be” and the official end of The Beatles when Paul McCartney publicly announced he was leaving the band in April of 1970. All throughout the 2010s, Beatle fans saw deluxe remasters of their favorite albums, from 2017’s “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” to “Abbey Road” in 2019. Not only was every song remastered, but demos, outtakes and alternate versions of the classic Beatles’ tunes were also included.

These remastered albums prove The Beatles’s music today is as relevant as it was from 1962-1969. In the 1960s, the group’s songs were about peace and love, while the civil rights movement, war and a generation gap were the new norm in the United States and in the world. Today’s world is still plagued with issues, including tensions between the U.S. and Iran, climate related crises around the world and terrorist attacks.

Music is a way for many to escape the harsh realities of life. The Beatles offer this escape with their upbeat albums. The Guardian reported that “Abbey Road” was the No. 1 selling vinyl during the 2010s. From hit songs such as “Here Comes the Sun,” “Something” and “Come Together,” the Fab Four’s last recorded album brought warmth, happiness and hopefulness. The Guardian also reported that “Sgt. Pepper’s” came seventh in the U.S. list and eighth in the U.K. list. There was even a movie released in 2019 called “Yesterday” that asked, “What if The Beatles never existed?” These two examples suggest that people care just as much about The Beatles now as they did back in the 1960s.

The Beatles are a staple in classic rock history. They will continue to inspire and encourage musicians from around the world to follow in their footsteps.