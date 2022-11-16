Guide to watching the World Cup in Boone

Former App State soccer player Kelvin Mulinya celebrates after putting Appalachian FC up 1-0 July 3, 2021. Mulinya finished the game with one goal and one assist in his second start at home.

For the first time in the almost century-old history of the World Cup, the tournament will start Nov. 20 due to the extremity of the summer heat in the host country, Qatar.

Which means for the first time ever, the world’s biggest sporting event will be on air during the college year.

There are plenty of interesting matchups and storylines coming into this World Cup, with this likely being the final appearance for two players that have defined this generation, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

If sports truly are poetic, these two players who have never won a World Cup trophy will meet in the final for one last showdown, before ushering the reins to young superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The tournament will also feature a Black Friday matchup between England and the United States, with a potential win tasting even better than Thanksgiving leftovers for U.S fans.

Because of the time difference between the U.S. and Qatar, games will be starting as early as 5 a.m. EST for certain groups. For teams in western areas like the U.S. and Mexico, however, most games will begin in the latest frame, 2 p.m.

There will be plenty of students in Boone looking for somewhere to watch the games, especially ones involving the U.S. Luckily, there are plenty of places to watch the World Cup in Boone.

King Street bar Boone Saloon is a known soccer bar in Boone, showing Premier League games on a weekly basis.

They will open at noon for watch parties of the U.S. group stage games, hosted by Appalachian FC and will have other games being played on every TV throughout the tournament.

Owner Skip Sinanian said they recommend viewers get to the bar at noon for the U.S. games because they will be at full capacity by 1 p.m. in anticipation of the 2 p.m. kickoffs.

For the U.S. watch parties, they will serve Oskar Blues Lager, which will be sold during game days.

The bar also plans to show the knockout stage games, especially if the U.S. is able to advance through its group into the round of 16.

For those who may crave a margarita while watching the tournament, Mexican restaurant Los Arcoiris plans to have watch parties for the World Cup, with their own focus on Mexico games, also hosted by Appalachian FC.

The restaurant, located on Boone Heights Drive, has plenty of seating and drink specials and a large array of TVs to view the games on.

For England supporters in Boone, or enjoyers of British food, the Six Pence Pub in Blowing Rock will be another location to watch the World Cup.

Specifics were not given, but the pub will have drink specials on game days. They will still be closed Sundays and Mondays, however.

Favorites like Booneshine Brewing Company and Rivers Street Ale House said they will play the games on request during the tournament.

For those traveling home during the World Cup, there will be a Charlotte FC-hosted watch party for the U.S. games at Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte, with a large screen and food trucks included.

For those who live in Raleigh, The London Bridge Pub will have fairly large audiences watching the games at their location on East Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh.

For Greensboro locals, there will be a U.S. watch party at The Abbey Taphouse on Sycamore Street in downtown Greensboro.

Finally, for those who plan to watch at home, the games will be shown on Fox Sports in America, as well as NBC streaming app Peacock, where Premier League games are also shown.

Make sure to keep up with the Facebook pages of the establishments mentioned for any updates closer to the start of the tournament.