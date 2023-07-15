Hamilton selected by Twins in MLB Draft

Senior pitcher Xander Hamilton was drafted Monday to the American League Central Division MLB team, the Minnesota Twins. Hamilton was selected with the 417th overall pick in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB First Year Player’s Draft.

Hamilton joined App State in 2022 after transferring from Virginia Tech. He made nine relief appearances in two seasons with the Hokies before joining the Black and Gold.

He started his career as a Mountaineer out strong, earning Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week in his first season at App State. His 2022 season was cut short due to an injury.

Despite his injury in the 2022 season, he had a record-breaking 2023 season. Hamilton set the program’s single-season strikeout record with 115 during the 2023 campaign, ranking 17th in the nation and holding opponents to a .257 batting average. Additionally, Hamilton earned an All-Sun Belt First Team selection in 2023.

Hamilton becomes the 46th App State player to be drafted by a MLB team, and the fifth under head coach Kermit Smith. He is also the first former The Performance Academy player, a North Carolina organization that works to develop amateur level baseball talent in the state, to be drafted in the MLB draft.