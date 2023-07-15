The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
App State announces changes to campus parking

App State announces changes to campus parking

2
Hijabi Hot Takes: Parking passes are getting ridiculous

Hijabi Hot Takes: Parking passes are getting ridiculous

3
Pitcher Xander Hamilton walks out to the field against UNCW March 5, 2022. Hamilton was selected in the 14th round by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB Draft Monday.

Hamilton selected by Twins in MLB Draft

4
Emily Brewer and Todd Carter (right) lead the marchers at the start of the route.

Boone’s first Pride festival

5
OPINION: Freshmen don’t need cars on campus

OPINION: Freshmen don’t need cars on campus

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Hamilton selected by Twins in MLB Draft

Hamilton selected by Twins in MLB Draft

July 15, 2023

Hijabi Hot Takes: Parking passes are getting ridiculous

Hijabi Hot Takes: Parking passes are getting ridiculous

July 6, 2023

App State announces changes to campus parking

App State announces changes to campus parking

June 30, 2023

Ordinance proposed to regulate vendors downtown

Ordinance proposed to regulate vendors downtown

June 26, 2023

Everts named president of Sun Belt Conference

Everts named president of Sun Belt Conference

June 23, 2023

Boone’s first Pride festival

Boone’s first Pride festival

June 23, 2023

Hamilton selected by Twins in MLB Draft

Sarah Kruger, Reporter
July 15, 2023
Pitcher+Xander+Hamilton+walks+out+to+the+field+against+UNCW+March+5%2C+2022.+Hamilton+was+selected+in+the+14th+round+by+the+Minnesota+Twins+in+the+MLB+Draft+Monday.+
Hiatt Ellis
Pitcher Xander Hamilton walks out to the field against UNCW March 5, 2022. Hamilton was selected in the 14th round by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB Draft Monday.

Senior pitcher Xander Hamilton was drafted Monday to the American League Central Division MLB team, the Minnesota Twins. Hamilton was selected with the 417th overall pick in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB First Year Player’s Draft. 

Hamilton joined App State in 2022 after transferring from Virginia Tech. He made nine relief appearances in two seasons with the Hokies before joining the Black and Gold. 

He started his career as a Mountaineer out strong, earning Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week in his first season at App State. His 2022 season was cut short due to an injury. 

Despite his injury in the 2022 season, he had a record-breaking 2023 season. Hamilton set the program’s single-season strikeout record with 115 during the 2023 campaign, ranking 17th in the nation and holding opponents to a .257 batting average. Additionally, Hamilton earned an All-Sun Belt First Team selection in 2023.

Hamilton becomes the 46th App State player to be drafted by a MLB team, and the fifth under head coach Kermit Smith. He is also the first former The Performance Academy player, a North Carolina organization that works to develop amateur level baseball talent in the state, to be drafted in the MLB draft. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Senior catcher Hayden Cross catches a pitch against Georgia State March 28, 2023.
App State baseball senior sets high standard for work ethic and leadership
Former App State pitcher Jeffrey Springs signed a $31 million dollar contract extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.
App State alum MLB season cut short by injury
Junior outfielder Xavier Moronta awaits his turn to bat during App States 19-6 loss to Gardner-Webb March 5, 2023.
Transfer to game changer: How Xavier Moronta is making a difference
Senior catcher Hayden Cross fist bumps assistant coach Britt Johnson during App States 16-7 victory over High Point Feb. 21, 2023.
App State stays perfect with 16-7 victory
Senior utility player Andrew Terrell and redshirt sophomore infielder Austin St. Laurent celebrate during App States 5-2 victory over Queens Feb. 17, 2023.
Mountaineers open season with three-game sweep
Senior infielder Alex Aguila swings at a pitch against Coastal Carolina April 15, 2022.
Mountaineer baseball gears up for 2023 season
More in Sports
App State Chancellor Sheri Everts was named Sun Belt Conference President June 14, 2023. Everts will serve a two year term.
Everts named president of Sun Belt Conference
NC Governor signs off on mobile sports gambling
Redshirt freshman Ethan Oakley takes on North Dakota States McGwire Midkiff at the NCAA Championships March. 16, 2023.
App State wrestling finds another hidden gem
Senior forward Donovan Gregory attempts a running floater against Campbell Nov. 18, 2023. Gregory led the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game last season.
What we learned about the 2022-23 Mountaineers
Senior linebacker Jordan Fehr and redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton jump to block a field goal on the final play of the game to seal the 34-31 victory for the Mountaineers
Class of 2023: Top 10 sporting moments
Junior forward Izzi Wood battles with a Buccaneer defender Sept. 8, 2023.
Observations from App State soccer's spring season
About the Contributors
Sarah Kruger, Reporter

Sarah Kruger (she/her) is a junior journalism major with a double minor in sports science and coaching. This is her first year with The Appalachian.

Hiatt Ellis, Associate Photo Editor
Hiatt Ellis (he/him) is a junior commercial photography major, entrepreneurship minor, from Surf City, NC. This is his third year with The Appalachian.

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *