Hardin Park Elementary School workers hope people take advantage of feeding site

The bagged dinner and breakfast Hardin Park Elementary School is offering to students and their parents as schools remain closed.

Hardin Park Elementary School cafeteria workers are hard at work making meals for families to pick up for their children while school is out of session.

Becky Trivette, Hardin Park cafeteria manager, said preparations have been a challenge because they do not know how many families to prep for.

“We are basing it on 100 for right now, but are willing to move it up if we need to,” Trivette said. “We’ve got other stuff and we will put it together and make sure they all have a meal.”

Trivette said the superintendent’s office has been amazing and has been doing all they can in terms of guidance.

“We’re all learning as we go,” Trivette said. “So, we’re all working together as closely as we can.”

“Please come. Bring your kids. Come yourself and get it for your children. If your coming from work, that’s fine, but please come get some.”

The cafeteria works are doing a supper and breakfast, for the next morning, in one bag. Today, they have peanut butter and jelly, grapes, apples and milk for supper. For breakfast, they have fruit, a cereal and milk.

The meals will change day-by-day.

“We don’t want anyone to go without (food),” Trivette said. “We want as many people to take advantage of this as possible.”

Lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day will be served at Bethel, Mabel and Green Valley schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day schools are closed for students.

Hardin Park School and Brushy Fork Baptist Church will serve dinner and breakfast from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brushy Fork Baptist Church is located at 3915 Highway 421 North in Vilas

Hardin Park Elementary School is located at 361 Jefferson Rd, Boone, NC 28607

Bethel Elementary School is located at 138 Bethel School Rd, Sugar Grove, NC 28679

Mabel Elementary School is located at 404 Mabel School Rd, Zionville, NC 28698

Green Valley Elementary School is located at 189 Big Hill Rd, Boone, NC 28607

All children under the age of 18 may get free meals at these sites regardless of where they live or attend school in Watauga County.