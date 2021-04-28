BREAKING: Boone police involved in standoff, advise residents to remain in homes

Watauga County Emergency Services advised all residents in the Hardaman Circle and Bamboo Road areas to remain inside with doors and windows locked Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement is on the scene in the area.

LAW ENFORCEMENT IS ON SCENE IN AREA. ALL RESIDENTS REMAIN IN YOUR HOME WITH DOORS AND WINDOWS CLOSED.https://t.co/ytLpE5vmEw — Watauga County Emergency Services (@WataugaCountyES) April 28, 2021

The Boone Police Department said on Twitter they are assisting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in an “ongoing stand-off” in the Brown’s Chapel area.

Boone Police is currently assisting the Watauga County Sherriff’s Office in the Brown’s Chapel Area of Watauga County with an ongoing stand-off. No additional information is available at this time. — Boone NC Police Dept (@boonepolice) April 28, 2021

The Appalachian contacted the Boone Police Department, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and the Appalachian Police Department. None were available for comment.

UPDATE:

Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wellness check at 553 Hardaman Circle at 9:44 a.m.on Wednesday.

When entering the residence, deputies received gunfire from an unknown individual and two deputies were shot. One deputy was flown to Johnson City Medical Center. The other deputy remains at the scene and their condition is unknown.

The shooter remains active inside of the home, periodically shooting in the direction of officers surrounding the building.

Law enforcement have evacuated nearby residents.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.