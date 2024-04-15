Letter to the Editor: The fight for the future is not over

Sheri Everts is resigning after a contentious, unresponsive and uncommunicative career as chancellor. We are not done with this fight, however. This is not the time for apathy. Now more than ever, students must fight to preserve the values and legacy of App State. We must learn lessons from our sister institutions, specifically UNC-Chapel Hill. Lee Roberts replaced former UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz to the dismay of students. Subsequently, he has been criticized by the student body, staff and alumni for conservative beliefs and ties to conservative political groups. In 2021 as a member of the UNC Board of Governors, he called “building a just and inclusive community” a political statement that had no place in universities. His values do not align with students, so the selection process has been closed and secretive to deny students the ability to protest.

This is the future we face if we do not take an early stance in demanding progressive leadership that represents the values of App State. We must explicitly demand an open selection process that hears our voices. Education is under attack in North Carolina by state legislators who wish to deprive us of our rights. We cannot accept a chancellor who will promote division rather than diversity. We must seek a leader who plans boldly for the future rather than failing to react to change. We must call for an ally rather than an adversary. A chancellor rather than a football coach. Someone who will give their all rather than repaint walls.

Andrew Myers is a junior environmental science major and Vice President of the App State Politics Club.