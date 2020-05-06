Luke Combs to perform at 2020 virtual spring commencement ceremony

Chancellor Sheri Everts announced Wednesday that country music artist Luke Combs will perform as a special guest during the 2020 Spring Commencement Ceremony on May 16.

The virtual ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. with Combs, who attended App State, closing out the ceremony performing App State’s alma mater.

The announcement was made via email stating that Combs will be bringing his talents virtually “home to Appalachian.”

The “Six Feet Apart” singer was originally scheduled to perform at Kidd Brewer Stadium on May 2. The event was rescheduled to May 1, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will be App State’s first virtual commencement ceremony.