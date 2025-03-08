Mountaineer baseball loses to No. 15 Wake Forest after 7th inning collapse

App State baseball faced off against No. 15 Wake Forest Tuesday, putting up a fight but ultimately losing 14- 6 after a collapse in the seventh inning.

Neither team was able to muster any offense in the first or second innings, as both teams’ pitchers held the other’s hitters scoreless despite allowing several baserunners.

This streak was broken in the third by App State when senior first baseman Juan Correa blasted a 3-run shot 411 feet over the left-center wall.

The next runs didn’t come until the fifth inning, when the Mountaineer pitching gave up 2 runs, shortening their lead to 1.

The Mountaineers maintained their lead until the seventh inning, where the Demon Deacons broke open the game, scoring 9 runs in the frame to take the lead 11-3.

App State was only able to score three runs to respond courtesy of a 1-run homer by redshirt sophomore catcher Graham Smiley in the seventh and a 2-run shot by Correa in the eighth.

Wake Forest was able to match this, putting together another 3-run inning in the ninth to confirm their win.

App State’s pitching started out strong on the day, but their collapse was a big reason why the Black and Gold ultimately fell short. Despite this, there were some pitching performances worth mentioning.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Cal Clark, graduate student pitcher Bradley Wilson and redshirt junior pitcher Zach Lewis combined for 4 scoreless innings and struck out a combined 5 batters while they were at it. Senior pitcher Cody Little was able to provide a brief period of stability before the game got out of hand, going for 1.1 innings and striking out 2.

Correa carried the offense on his back, going 2-4 with 2 homers and 5 RBIs.

App State baseball will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to take on the College of Charleston in their first road series Friday through Sunday. First pitch of game one will be Friday at 4 p.m.