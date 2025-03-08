The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineer baseball loses to No. 15 Wake Forest after 7th inning collapse

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
March 7, 2025
Noah Williford
Senior catcher Braxton Church makes contact with the ball for a hit at Beaver Stadium on March 4.

App State baseball faced off against No. 15 Wake Forest Tuesday, putting up a fight but ultimately losing 14- 6 after a collapse in the seventh inning.

Neither team was able to muster any offense in the first or second innings, as both teams’ pitchers held the other’s hitters scoreless despite allowing several baserunners.

This streak was broken in the third by App State when senior first baseman Juan Correa blasted a 3-run shot 411 feet over the left-center wall.

The next runs didn’t come until the fifth inning, when the Mountaineer pitching gave up 2 runs, shortening their lead to 1.

The Mountaineers maintained their lead until the seventh inning, where the Demon Deacons broke open the game, scoring 9 runs in the frame to take the lead 11-3.

App State was only able to score three runs to respond courtesy of a 1-run homer by redshirt sophomore catcher Graham Smiley in the seventh and a 2-run shot by Correa in the eighth.

Wake Forest was able to match this, putting together another 3-run inning in the ninth to confirm their win.

App State’s pitching started out strong on the day, but their collapse was a big reason why the Black and Gold ultimately fell short. Despite this, there were some pitching performances worth mentioning.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Cal Clark, graduate student pitcher Bradley Wilson and redshirt junior pitcher Zach Lewis combined for 4 scoreless innings and struck out a combined 5 batters while they were at it. Senior pitcher Cody Little was able to provide a brief period of stability before the game got out of hand, going for 1.1 innings and striking out 2.

Correa carried the offense on his back, going 2-4 with 2 homers and 5 RBIs.

App State baseball will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to take on the College of Charleston in their first road series Friday through Sunday. First pitch of game one will be Friday at 4 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photojournalist
Noah Williford (he/him) is a freshman environmental science major from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal