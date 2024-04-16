The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

1
Mountaineer softball snap 9 game losing streak in weekend series

Max Schwanz, Reporter
April 15, 2024
Graduate+student+catcher+Peyton+Darnell+waits+for+a+pitch+against+Coastal+Carolina+April+12.
Courtesy of Kristin Shaffer, App State Athletics
Graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell waits for a pitch against Coastal Carolina April 12.

Mountaineer softball traveled to Conway, South Carolina for a weekend series against Coastal Carolina. 

App State won the first game of the series on Friday 5-2. 

Graduate student catcher Taylor Thorp recorded the first RBI of the game, allowing senior outfielder Kayt Houston to take a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning. 

Strong play from senior pitcher Delani Buckner held the Chanticleers scoreless through the first two innings. 

Thorp recorded another RBI in the top of the third inning to extend the Mountaineers’ lead. However, Coastal Carolina responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 2. 

Both sides went scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings. 

The Black and Gold scored two runs in the sixth, taking a 4-2 lead heading into the seventh and final inning.

Graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell stepped up, and hit a solo home run in the seventh to extend the lead to 5-2. Junior pitcher Sejal Neas held the Chanticleers scoreless in the bottom of the seventh.

The Mountaineers picked up the win 5-2 in the opening game of the series. 

App State lost the second game of the series on Saturday 2-0. 

Neas started the game with a scoreless first inning, and recorded her first strikeout of the game in the second inning. 

Both sides played strong defense, spoiling all scoring opportunities for either side. 

It was not until the bottom of the sixth inning when Coastal Carolina scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead. 

The Black and Gold were not able to respond and fell 2-0. 

The Mountaineers lost in the weekend finale on Sunday 3-1. 

The game started off strong, with Houston hitting a solo home run. The defense held strong in the bottom half of the first inning and took a 1-0 lead into the second. 

The Mountaineers had multiple scoring opportunities in the second and third behind another Houston hit, but were unable to capitalize.

The Chanticleers scored two runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. 

App State will face James Madison at home in a weekend series starting on Friday at 5 p.m. The games will be available on ESPN+.

About the Contributor
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

