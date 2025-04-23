Mountaineer softball storms through Georgia State, sweep season series against Panthers

The App State softball team defeated Georgia State in three straight games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, sweeping the season series in dominant fashion.

The Mountaineers traveled to Atlanta for the three-game series against the Panthers.

In game one of the series, neither team was able to establish their offense in the first inning, with both teams going scoreless, but the Black and Gold were able to pull out a win with a final score of 5-2.

After falling behind early, freshman outfielder Julia Girk started the comeback with a score following a low hit from sophomore infielder Macy Hamby.

On the defensive side, junior pitcher Sophie Moshos pitched a perfect third inning, keeping the game close and taking some pressure away from the offense.

In the fifth inning, Girk made the offensive play of the game, hitting a pitch that sent sophomore infielder Grace Barrett and freshman utility baseman Grace Taylor over the home plate.

Although the offense got cold in the sixth inning, a stellar pitching game from Moshos held the Panthers scoreless until the game was over.

In game two of the series, the Mountaineers were dominant, winning with a final score of 10-1.

After another slow first inning, the Mountaineers were able to earn their first score in the second after sensational plays by freshman first baseman Madison McIntyre and junior catcher Marti Henkel, establishing an early App State lead.

Sophomore pitcher Ava Beamesderfer led the charge on the defensive side, striking out two hitters back to back late in the first inning.

In the third inning, the App State offense started to find their rhythm, scoring twice after two doubles from Barrett and junior infielder Makayla McClain.

Barett hit a homerun at the top of the fifth inning, her first since March, pushing the score to 5-0. After a follow-up homer from McIntyre, the Mountaineer lead extended to 6 heading into the sixth inning.

Late in the fifth, the Panthers scored a run against Beamesderfer, the only such play the pitcher would allow for the entirety of the game.

In the seventh inning, McClain scored a huge home run, setting up 4 runs for App State and marking her 11th homer of the season, definitively securing the win.

In the third and final game of the series, the Black and Gold continued their strong offensive streak, beating the Panthers again with a score of 9-3.

Although the Mountaineer offense struggled through the first three innings, App State was able to pull off a running game to earn the comeback victory.

At the beginning of the fourth inning, the Black and Gold trailed 3-0, despite resilient play from Beamesderfer down the end of the third.

In the fifth inning, with the offense stagnate, Girk hit a massive home run, bringing the Mountaineers within 1, marking her first home run since February.

Barrett made the deciding play of the game, earning a home run with two players on base, pulling the Mountaineers in front.

To seal the game in the sixth, McClain walked to the plate and handed out her 12th home run of the season.

Due to their match against North Carolina Central being canceled, App State’s next game will be on the road against Southern Miss for the start of their three-game series. The game will begin Friday at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.