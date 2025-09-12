Mountaineers find home away from home

Blank walls and bare floors greet students as they enter a new space, soon to become their home. It can be tough for students to get comfortable living in a different area than they are used to. Still, App State students have found ways to mirror the comfort of home in a collegiate space.

Amber Benton, a freshman electronic media and broadcasting major, brought items from home to embody the familiar embrace of their room.

“If you get, like, the smaller things like decorations and stuff that specifically you’ve had for ages, it really really helps make it more homey,” Benton said. “You’re seeing all the things that you see, like, every other day of your life.”

Establishing a second home in Boone not only consists of interior design, but also interpersonal relationships as well.

Rigby Kohler-Britton, a sophomore studio art major, said communication — specifically

regarding roommates — is the key to finding a “home” in Boone.

“I find that having a person who has similar interests to you definitely helps, but it is often randomized if you don’t know anybody,” KohlerBritton said. “Just try to communicate with them, even if it’s uncomfortable, it can make being comfortable a lot easier.”

Kohler-Britton said having a shared rug with his roommate contributes to the comfort of a dorm.

Lillian Wood, a sophomore psychology major, similarly believes that creating a shared communal space effectively reflects the feeling of home.

“I definitely want to get some extra seating in to accommodate for friends; I have got little tiny beanbag chairs and stuff,” Wood said. “But definitely making the most of the living area to accommodate friends and other guests.”

Wood said she is not completely satisfied with her move from Belk Hall to Thunder Hill Hall, primarily due to the change in size of the dorm’s community.

“I did do Belk last year and I loved it so much more,” Wood said. “I felt like the smaller community was better for creating relationships.”

In contrast, Chris Lor, a sophomore construction management major, is pleased with his move from Belk Hall to New River Hall this year.

Lor said using items from home in his dorm, like his guitar, volleyball net, anime figures and sword props brings him a lot of comfort and nostalgia from home.

“Anything that really gives me that comfort at home I brought with me just like to make it feel more cozy,” Lor said.

Lor said it was difficult to find comfort through App State’s community since he was in an environment with a support system that differed greatly from the one in his hometown.

“Especially being an Asian guy who grew up with other Asian people coming to App State, which is a PWI, it’s kind of hard to fit into feeling like I’m at home,” Lor said.

Lor said his roommate, Billy Dennis, a sophomore finance and banking major, helped make the dorm feel more like home. He said he resonates with the nostalgia of sharing a space with his roommate, equating it to sharing a room with his little brother as a child.

“I was always used to sharing a room with somebody else, having our belongings be in the same room,” Lor said.

The two roommates originally met playing volleyball on Sanford Mall, Lor said. Dennis accidentally broke Lor’s ankle, leading to their eventual unbreakable bond as roommates a year later.

“Chris is already like a brother to me, it’s like having family, so I’m grateful for Chris now as I’m grateful for my family back at home,” Dennis said.