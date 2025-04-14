Mountaineers play first spring game in 11 years as newcomers shine

App State hosted its first spring game in 11 years Saturday, giving approximately 15,000 fans a first glimpse of first-year head football coach Dowell Loggains’ new look Mountaineers in action.

The highlight of the day was the quarterback battle involving six new and returning passers that’s currently undecided, but three of them took the spotlight: redshirt junior AJ Swann, redshirt sophomore JJ Kohl and freshman Noah Gillon.

Swann started the game for the offense on a rough note, taking a sack at the hands of redshirt senior defensive lineman Shawn Collins on the first play and then overthrowing his receiver, allowing junior defensive back Cristian Conyer to take it the other way.

Swann didn’t see any more action in the first half, but came back in the second and proceeded to throw 3 touchdowns.

Kohl was the second quarterback out and produced immediate results, moving the offense up and down the field and throwing a perfectly placed ball to redshirt sophomore wide receiver William Fowles for a touchdown.

Kohl started the second half over Swann but didn’t find the end zone despite showing off his mobility and command of the offense.

Gillon started his tenure in Boone with a 75-yard touchdown to redshirt senior tight end David Larkins, who was left wide open on the sidelines. He shined in the playing time he was given, showing pocket presence, arm and escapability on par with his more experienced counterparts.

Despite the close competition between them, the quarterbacks have formed a sense of camaraderie in the short time they’ve been together.

“We’re a close-knit group, we have been like that since we all got here in January,” said Swann, a transfer from Louisiana State University.

All of the quarterbacks spread the wealth among 13 different pass catchers, giving them opportunities to show their skills.

After a solid career at Austin Peay, junior wide receiver Jaden Barnes was targeted early and often on the day, being used in either creative motions or as a slot receiver. After a few incompletions in his direction, he finished with 5 receptions and 2 touchdowns, giving the fans a new weapon to root for.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jose Leon and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jackson Grier also shone in a similar role, catching 6 and 5 passes, respectively.

The tight ends got opportunities as well, with Larkins and redshirt junior Kanen Hamlett each showing their promise in expanded roles.

Larkins had 3 receptions and 2 touchdowns during the game, solidifying his place on the field, while Hamlett consistently found space in the secondary to pull in 3 catches.

The running back room didn’t get as much attention due to the play of the receivers and the strong play of the defensive line, but when their numbers were called, it was mainly the SEC transfers — redshirt sophomore Khalifa Keith and senior Rashod Dubinion — getting the carries.

Gallery • 2 Photos Mady Helt Redshirt sophomore quarterback JJ Kohl makes a run downfield during the Battle at the Rock game on April 12. This is his first year at App State after transferring from Iowa State.

The defensive line played well, stifling the run game while consistently putting pressure on the quarterbacks and forcing them out of the pocket. Collins’ sack was accompanied by one from redshirt senior Thomas Davis and a tackle for loss by redshirt junior Nick Campbell.

The defensive back room showed flashes on the day, with Conyer and redshirt freshman Kaleb Neal picking off the quarterbacks, but also showed room for improvement, such as on Larkin’s touchdown.

Special teams didn’t get many opportunities on the day, but when they did, they struggled, with redshirt sophomore Jackson Moore and redshirt senior Cash McVay each missing field goals.

The fans piled into Kidd Brewer Stadium and it was many of the players’ first time playing in front of the Mountaineers faithful.

“I’ve never been to a game here before, but I’ve heard stories and the fact that on a cold, windy day like this that they can fill a stadium is impressive,” said Kohl, a transfer from Iowa State.

The Mountaineers’ season will kick off against the Charlotte 49ers in Bank of America Stadium in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Aug. 29.