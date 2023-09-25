The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023

Mountaineers suffer defeats to Redhawks and Tar Heels

Max Schwanz, Reporter
September 25, 2023
Junior+foward+Charlotte+Bosma+brings+the+ball+up+the+field+against+the+Redhawks+Sept.+22.
Courtesy of Andy McLean, App State Athletics
Junior foward Charlotte Bosma brings the ball up the field against the Redhawks Sept. 22.

The Mountaineers returned home to face the Miami Redhawks Friday, falling to the Redhawks 4-1. 

Fifth-year goalkeeper Addie Clark totaled four saves. Clark now has 25 saves this season and 230 total career saves. 

The first quarter was highlighted by two strong Mountaineer shot attempts by junior forward Charlotte Bosma and freshman midfielder Noa Ginjaume Matas that both missed the mark. 

Miami scored off of a penalty corner from Paula Peña Martinez and a penalty stroke from Claudia Negrete Garcia to take a 2-0 lead heading into the second quarter. 

The Black and Gold defense held the Redhawk offense scoreless throughout the second quarter, but were unable to find a score of their own and headed into the third quarter down 2-0. 

 The third quarter saw another Miami goal off of an App State turnover to increase their lead to 3-0.

Sophomore forward Bridget Donovan scored her first goal of the season, making the score 3-1. Miami found the net in the final minutes to secure the 4-1 win. 

This loss marks the Mountaineers first defeat in conference play. 

“They were able to execute today and we weren’t,” head coach Emily Dinsmore said. “But I thought there was a lot of good moments when we built possession and got the ball into the attacking 25, but at the end of the day it comes down to being able to execute.”

The Mountaineers traveled to Chapel Hill to face the defending National Champions No. 2 North Carolina Sunday. 

Despite a season-high 10 saves by Clark, the Black and Gold fell to the Tar Heels 6-1. 

North Carolina outscored App State 6-0 in the first half. 

The third quarter saw the Mountaineers defense ramp up. Clark totaled five saves, along with senior midfielder Grace Ball and freshman midfielder Florine Koopman making sliding stops to shut down the Tar Heel offensive attack. 

The Mountaineers controlled the ball for the majority of the final quarter. Sophomore forward Hadley Kuzmicky scored the lone App State goal off an assist from sophomore forward Lise Boekaar. 

“We did the little things well in the second half to not allow them easy opportunities as they were attacking in the final 30 minutes,” Dinsmore said.

The Mountaineers will continue their away stretch as they are set to travel to Mount Pleasant, Michigan to face the Central Michigan Chippewas Friday. The match is set for noon and can be streamed on Chippewas All-Access.

About the Contributor
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
