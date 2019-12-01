Mountaineers third highest ranked G5 team in last poll of regular season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After a convincing 48-13 win at Troy to improve to 11-1 on the season, App State came in at No. 20 in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

App State is now the third highest ranked Group of Five team behind No. 16 Memphis and No. 19 Boise State. Cincinnati is No. 21 after falling to Memphis.

After the conference championships are played, bowl game matchups will be finalized and the highest ranked G5 team in the CFP Poll will play in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Boise State plays Hawaii in the Mountain West championship and Memphis and Cincinnati will face off again in the American championship.

App State will host the Sun Belt Championship for the second year in a row on Dec. 7 at noon, broadcasted by ESPN. The Mountaineers will play the Ragin’ Cajuns for the second time of the season. App State won the previous meeting 17-7 on Oct. 9.

Last year, in the inaugural Sun Belt Championship game, App State beat Louisiana 30-19. The Mountaineers are 7-0 all-time against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a perfect 6-0 road record including Power Five wins over UNC and South Carolina and 10-win Louisiana.