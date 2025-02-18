The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers win streak comes to an end against Panthers

Parker Egeland, Reporter
February 17, 2025
Brooke Robinson
Redshirt senior guard Myles Tate takes a shot against Georgia State at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Feb. 15

App State men’s basketball lost to Georgia State by a score of 70-65 on Saturday. It was the two teams’ second matchup, with the Mountaineers already winning 80-76 on Feb. 1.

Junior guards Alonzo Dodd and Dior Conners, senior forward Jalil Beaubrun, redshirt senior guard Myles Tate and graduate student forward CJ Huntley started the game for the Mountaineers.

Georgia State scored the first 3 points of the game, but Huntley and Beaubrun followed up with baskets to give the Black and Gold a 4-3 lead.

Tate hit the Mountaineers’ first three-pointer of the game for his first points. He hit another a few minutes later to give App State a 12-10 lead.

The Black and Gold defense struggled to guard center Cesare Edwards early as he led the game with 8 of the Panthers’ 15 points in the first 10 minutes, and Georgia State took the lead.

Conners connected with his first three to regain the lead shortly after. All five starters were on the board for the Mountaineers.

Edwards continued to be the bulk of the offense for the Panthers, with 15 first-half points for Georgia State as they once again grabbed the lead. Head coach Dustin Kerns was forced to call a timeout.

The App State offense did everything they could offensively but could not stop Edwards, who hit another three to give him 18.

Georgia State took their biggest lead of the game at 6, but the Black and Gold battled to end the half, and Conners stuck a three at the buzzer to cut the lead to just 1.

Despite the Panthers shooting 52% from the field and 63% from deep, the Mountaineers found themselves in a one-score battle at halftime. Four of the five starters scored 6 points, with Tate being the exception with 8.

App State started the second half off hot as Beaubrun and Huntley quickly gave the Black and Gold the lead.

Senior forward Jalil Beaubrun goes for a layup against Georgia State at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Feb. 15. (Brooke Robinson)

The attack continued, and a 6-0 run after the media timeout gave the Mountaineers a 6-point lead. Georgia State called a timeout to stop the run.

The Panthers tied the game, but Conners got a steal and a layup to regain the lead shortly after.

Edwards got going again for the Panthers. He got the lead right back and was now up to 24.

The final media timeout came with the game tied at 57. It would come down to who could win the final four minutes.

Both teams traded baskets, and it was tied again with under two to play.

App State couldn’t find the basket they needed, and the Panthers did, hitting a three to take the lead with a minute left.

Tate responded with a deep three to tie it up, but Georgia State got right back down the court to take the lead on a layup and a foul.

Huntley missed an open three-pointer to tie it and App State was forced to foul.

The game ended with Georgia State winning over the Black and Gold 70-65. Tate led the Mountaineers in scoring with 16.

App State will head home for their final two home games of the season. The first will be against Georgia Southern Thursday. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6671
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6671
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal