The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Thalia Coleman poses for a portrait in her Boone home on Feb. 22. Originally hailing from South Carolina, Coleman was recruited by App State to help increase diversity.

App State’s first African American woman tenured professor

2
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

3
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

4
OPINION: Gen Alpha is getting out of hand

OPINION: Gen Alpha is getting out of hand

5
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against No. 18 James Madison Nov. 18, 2023. The Mountaineers and Dukes will face off in Boone Nov. 23, 2024.

App State unveils 2024 football schedule

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Navigating the odds: Understanding sports gambling terms

Navigating the odds: Understanding sports gambling terms

March 6, 2024

People of Boone: App grad’s exploration of identity, art and self-expression

People of Boone: App grad’s exploration of identity, art and self-expression

March 5, 2024

First Friday Art Market showcases local artists at Fizz Ed

First Friday Art Market showcases local artists at Fizz Ed

March 5, 2024

A&C cooking corner: Traditional Lebanese Lubieh bi Laham

A&C cooking corner: Traditional Lebanese Lubieh bi Laham

March 5, 2024

Mountaineers set for Sun Belt Tournament

Mountaineers set for Sun Belt Tournament

March 5, 2024

Leah’s Lens: Women should own their reproductive rights – period.

Leah’s Lens: Women should own their reproductive rights – period.

March 5, 2024

Navigating the odds: Understanding sports gambling terms

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
March 6, 2024
Sports+Gambling+in+North+Carolina+launches+March+11.
Travis Holshouser
Sports Gambling in North Carolina launches March 11.

As online sports gambling launches Monday in North Carolina, there comes a number of new users looking to partake in a newly added element to sports watching. Below are key terms users should know before placing their first wagers. 

Alternate lines: Instead of betting on the lines set by sportsbooks, a user can choose their own higher or lower spread to change the odds of the selection. 

Backdoor cover: A late-scoring play that is meaningless and has no impact to the overall game, but sways the outcome against the spread, also known as a bad beat.

Bankroll: The amount of money deposited into your sportsbook account that can be used toward wagering. Limits can be placed on the amount deposited into an account’s bankroll.

Cash out: Usually, a part of a parlay as the sportsbook offers a lesser amount of winnings if the user wants to settle and opt-out of a wager that’s in progress. 

Dog: Also known as an underdog, the team that’s not favored or has a lower chance of winning the game or outcome. Provides more winnings at a lower chance of occuring.

Even: A 50-50 chance of winning, as the potential winnings are the same amount as the wager placed.

Favorite: The outcome or team favored and provides less winnings, but at a higher chance of occurring.

Futures bet: A wager set for an end of season or long-term outcome that spans several days, weeks or months. For example, Super Bowl Champion, NBA Finals MVP or NHL No. 1 draft pick selection.

Moneyline: The line set for a head-to-head matchup on the game’s outcome. The wager is on the team that will win the competition.

Odds/lines: An outcome’s probability and the amount of winnings possible. Odds and lines are set by each individual sportsbook. For example, a $100 wager on +180 odds has the potential winnings of $280.

Over/Under: Line set on the games total points scored, a team’s total stats or on a players’ stats. For instance, App State and James Madison’s over/under is set at 48, meaning the combined points scored wagered on is 48.

Parlay: One wager consisting of multiple bets that significantly increase the potential winnings, while additionally increasing the risk of loss. For example, instead of betting on the Carolina Panthers winning, a wager can be placed on the odds of the Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys all winning.

Pick ‘em: A moneyline that has the same odds for both teams, meaning there is no favorite or underdog.

Props: A wager not involving the game’s outcome and can involve the total rushing yards by a running back, the first basket of an NBA game or who will score the last run of an MLB game. Prop bets go hand-in-hand with over/under lines on players’ stats.

Push: When neither the bettor nor sportsbook win the bet, resulting in a tie. The bettor is refunded the original amount placed.

Sportsbook: An organization that takes wagers and pays out winnings. Examples include: DraftKings, FanDuel, MGM and ESPN BET.

Spread: A line placed by sportsbooks to even out the disparity between favorites and dogs. For instance, a wager on the Green Bay Packers at +3 means the Packers must win or lose by less than three points for the bettor to win.

21-plus: Residents of North Carolina must be 21 and older to participate in sports gambling. 

Help line: If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling or a gambling addiction call 1-800-GAMBLER for the National Problem Gambling Helpline.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1161
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Travis Holshouser, Photojournalist
Travis Holshouser is a senior Commercial Photography major. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1161
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *