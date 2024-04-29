OPINION: Moving after graduation is not such a bad thing

For students graduating in May, the prospect of finding a job after graduation can be daunting. Whether graduates are staying in Boone to work, or moving to a new city to find a job there, this process is difficult for everyone.

Graduates are faced with a completely new stage of life and thrown into a job market they may know nothing about. This is made even more intimidating by the lack of jobs available in Boone compared to other larger cities. Boone has many part-time job opportunities, but not enough full-time jobs to account for the amount of students who graduate each year.

After spending four years in Boone for school, it is unlikely graduates will want to stay in town after getting their degree. In the case that graduates do want to stay, finding somewhere to live isn’t an easy task. Housing in Boone is designed for students who want to live with other students. A lot of the apartment complexes in Boone are student-only locations. Once someone is no longer a student of the university, it becomes increasingly difficult to find a place to live. For those who want to stay, there is competition for jobs not only against other graduates but also against current students.

The reality of the situation is that Boone is a college town. Unless graduates are planning for future schooling or to get a part-time job while taking a gap year, Boone is really not equipped for the graduate job market. An occupation that illustrates this well is teaching.

Education majors typically have to student-teach before they are able to graduate. Most of these students end up moving down the mountain or commuting in order to teach. The teaching program is so large, it is hard for everyone to find a local placement to teach. If student teaching isn’t attainable in Boone, full-time teaching won’t be much easier.

In addition to teaching, electronic media and broadcasting majors also don’t have good job prospects in Boone. There are no TV opportunities besides student media, so any other opportunities will be few and far between. These are just some of the majors that do not have adequate job opportunities in the Boone area. Due to the availability of jobs in bigger cities, it may actually be a positive thing for students to move out of Boone after graduation. Despite it being scary, it may be beneficial in the long run.

When students first graduate, they have the most personal freedom. Graduates are no longer tied to the university and have the opportunity to explore the country and the rest of the world. Launching a career is much easier when one has the ability to shop around for jobs across the country. In addition, moving may help new graduates learn more independence. Being away from the close-knit community of a college town may help foster a sense of responsibility as well.

Additionally, if graduates are moving far away from their families, they will no longer be able to rely on their parents for help. Although sad, it offers the opportunity for one to create their own schedule and method of doing things, free from the judgments of others. This also helps individuals come into their own and discover their likes and dislikes, personal style and favorite hobbies without the judgment of other people.

Exploring a new city allows graduates to broaden their perspectives. Each state and city has its own unique community and culture, and a change in atmosphere may be a refreshing option after living in a college town for a while. This is also a chance to meet new people and join new organizations and groups that may not have existed in the Boone area. As much as App State tries to foster diversity, the town of Boone is predominantly white. Moving out of Boone will likely provide an opportunity to live among a more diverse population and learn about a variety of different experiences and cultures.

Relocating could also cut down on living expenses. The cost of living and housing in Boone is fairly high, and moving to a new area that has a better housing market and better job opportunities may significantly reduce living expenses and increase earnings.

So, while moving away after college may be difficult at first, there are many long-term benefits that make this an option worth considering for new graduates.