OPINION: Should we really be sexualizing nuns?

As quoted from the 2004 movie “Mean Girls:” “In girl world, Halloween is the one night of the year a girl can dress like a total slut, and no other girls can say anything about it.”

Ah, Halloween. A time of trick-or-treating, scaring the neighbor’s kids and having a bonfire with friends; all fun and stress-free activities to truly embrace the spooky season. However, one activity overrules them all: the costume decision. But not just any costume, no — the choice comes down to a sexy one. Nowadays, there’s a wide variety to choose from. A “Hot in Here” firefighter, “Crazed Cutie” clown, “Devilish” DMV worker or maybe the crux of all sexy costumes: the sexy nun.

While iconic, it’s almost too common. Recent pop culture icons such as Rihanna and Chappell Roan have worn the habit, so why can’t you? Why be a Maria when you can be sexy? This is the true question of Halloween in the modern U.S. After all, where’s the harm in a little humor? Someone who has given up all worldly possessions to grow closer to a higher power, to abstain from the desires of humanity in exchange for piety, and yet we make them sexy?

This ironic “humor” may seem like a phenomenon stemming from the “empowerment” of modern costumes, but the sexualization of nuns actually has historical significance dating back to the Reformation. Oftentimes, Protestant propaganda took the form of naughty depictions of Catholic nuns or satirical stories of what occurred in secret in these monasteries.

Being sent to a nunnery was also a common threat to women who simply could not behave themselves during this time, when in fact, this was often done for education. This only immortalized stereotypes set in motion by King Henry VIII, the lord of all Catholic smearing.

By painting these women as “sexual degenerates,” it opened the door to creating a common enemy for those not particularly swayed by Protestantism. By becoming the Supreme Head of the Church and dissolving the monasteries, King Henry VIII was eligible to remarry, though this would not be his last time smearing women for his own benefit.

This is not to say that there is no promiscuity involved in nunhood. After all, nuns are still human beings. There are notable historic sources unfolding the hidden truths of few who did break their vow of poverty, chastity and obedience. Nowadays, it seems more of a hot topic to understand how these nuns handle sexual desire. What’s most important is knowing that love and desire are never bad things, for how can a nun devote herself to something without love?

Rather, it is the ability to acknowledge these feelings, and not act on them. It is often related to being married; you may have chemistry with someone other than your partner, but that does not mean it should be pursued. Or, the preferable analogy, “Just because you can’t order, doesn’t mean you can’t look at the menu.”

It is also crucial to know this isn’t to claim the Catholic church itself is free from its sins. In fact, arguing such a point would undermine the abuse nuns sometimes face from within the congregation, namely priests. It would also dissolve the stories of victims who have been abused by nuns themselves.

These points should never be erased, and it is crucial for the church to actually take action in these cases. However, dressing up in this way may seem funny, or ironic considering the “untouchability” of these women, when in reality, it is mockery for victims of all sides, and the opposite of a nun’s premise.

The oppression of nuns via abuse tied with laughable costumes are a mockery of what it means to devote oneself to charitable causes, let alone be abstinent, and is only a perpetuation of a stereotype created by a man.

Perhaps therein lies the problem. Even now, as society has become so forward-thinking and progressive in terms of freedom and sexual rights, there still remains a grasp over what a woman is allowed to be. She may devote herself to God and give up all that is unholy, only to be lusted after for her “mystique” or purity.

This concept of purity for women stretches far beyond the nunneries. Women who dress sexy for Halloween more often do so for themselves, and not necessarily to be an object of lust. To dress as a sexy nun is proof that society cannot let women be.

There is always a perceived undercurrent of sexual desire beneath something that is meant to be good. There doesn’t always need to be a religious connotation; there simply is no acceptance of a woman’s right or choice to be chaste. Sure, a costume is a costume, and it’s Halloween, but when it comes down to a woman’s autonomy, it should not be so blatantly disrespected.

This begs the question of how would this oversexualization be seen if it were aimed towards a man? How often do we see sexy priests? Sexy friars? Priest costumes are not uncommon, but typically are a depiction of the standard priest attire, without the lacy stockings and garters, of course. Perhaps if the tables were turned, these costumes might be called even more sacrilegious. It seems reasonable when such a scandal involves a woman. Alternatively, this sexualization of friars and deacons could level the playing field. If you can be a Nasty Nun, you should be able to be a Tantalizing Tithe Collector. It’s all or nun.