OPINION: Study abroad isn’t for everyone

Outside of academics and socializing, college offers countless opportunities that transcend everyday experiences, including traveling the world through study abroad. These programs enable students to live in a different country, commonly for a whole semester.

While this is a massive opportunity and privilege to consider, for many, the idea of studying in another country for an entire semester can be daunting. Being in college itself is already a massive transition. For some, it marks the move away from their families and a new sense of autonomy. It is a time that perpetuates feelings of loneliness and anxiety and throws individuals into the deep end of adulthood.

Currently, a mental health epidemic among college students is transpiring. A study concluded 73% of students encounter a psychological crisis during their time in university, and a whopping 60% struggle with at least one mental health concern — a 50% increase from the previous decade. The most common conditions among students are anxiety and depression.

It’s possible leaving one’s comfort zone and entering a new country could help alleviate some of the issues students face, especially regarding mental health concerns or feelings of isolation. However, for others, loneliness and anxiety could be amplified. Some of the most common fears surrounding study abroad are homesickness, loneliness, academic pressure and uncertainty. While these feelings apply to the regular college experience, they can feel more intense in another country, far away from their support system.

None of this is to say there aren’t benefits to studying abroad. Being immersed in a new culture, experiencing different styles of education, deep personal growth, getting outside of one’s comfort zone and making new friends from all over the world are impactful results from the experience. However, these benefits can be gained from shorter excursions as well; there shouldn’t be pressure from advisors, peers or family to be gone for months on end before students are prepared.

Alternatively, individuals always have the option of moving abroad after graduation. The American Expats Survey conducted by The Harris Poll in 2025 revealed a high interest from Generation Z and millennials to move abroad. More specifically, a survey by Howdy found 25% of 1000 workers in these specific generations were planning to make an international move in the next five years. The conclusion that can be drawn from these statistics is college is not the only time to travel. In actuality, 10% of all college students study abroad. There is time beyond university.

There is a whole world out there to explore, so it is reasonable to want to take advantage of the opportunities available. But some people may not be ready to take that leap — and that’s perfectly okay. These fears could vary anywhere from the financial strain of studying abroad, the concept of entering a foreign environment alone, language barriers, the logistics it requires to study longer term or being far away from friends and family.

For this reason, App State offers programs that give students the opportunity to have condensed travel experiences, whether for a couple of weeks during the summer or other breaks from school.

These trips hold value that should not be minimized in the greater scope of study abroad. They allow individuals to experience travel while still preventing feelings of homesickness by reducing the amount of time they are away. It instills confidence in students to pursue an entire semester after dipping their toes into international travel.

App State offers faculty-led excursions with over 40 programs a year, visiting a span of at least 25 countries. Faculty members will lead students on shorter study abroad trips, typically ranging from a week to a month long. The institution allows students to submit proposals for the trips they would like to participate in.

An additional travel opportunity App State provides are programs titled Alternative Service Experiences. The trips are usually one week long and work with community partners to facilitate a goal related to sustainability. For example, in the winter, ASE is offering excursions related to clean water supply and storage in the Dominican Republic, environmental conservation on the Virgin Islands, and sustainable agriculture in Costa Rica. These trips allow students to engage in different communities in a hands-on manner.

Or if wanting to travel first on a more local level, University Recreation’s Outdoor Programs provide excursions that show students around the High Country. This allows the opportunity for students to explore the outdoors for a couple of days and simultaneously gives a brief glimpse into travel on the collegiate level. For an additional benefit, these trips are often relatively inexpensive, with most costing less than $100.

These types of opportunities have allowed App State to develop a strong reputation for study abroad, with Forbes identifying it as one of the “Leading American Colleges And Universities For Study Abroad.” Additionally, according to the 2020 Open Doors report by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, “Appalachian ranks 2nd for the number of students studying abroad for academic credit on short-term programs and 3rd for the number of students studying abroad for academic credit.”

While there may be worries that an individual would regret not taking the chance to study abroad for a semester, people need to look deep within themselves and decide what is best for them and only them. College marks the time when a student comes into their own, and it offers them the ability to make decisions based on what they believe is in their best interest.

Students should consult the people who know their hearts best and won’t push them to make decisions merely because society dictates it is what they are supposed to do. They should utilize all the resources available, whether that be a therapist, study abroad, academic advisors, professors or family members.

A person’s life is more than their time in university. The world will still be out there, and it’s okay to be anxious about the possibilities of branching out. Life gives so many chances to challenge oneself; it’s important to trust that growth is happening and when the right opportunities come along, something inside will scream to take that chance.