OPINION: What song by The 1975 are you based off of your zodiac sign?

The 1975, a four-member British band, has influences from rock, alternative, synthpop, dance music and the occasional distinct George Michael sound. Popular for their songs “About You,” “Robbers” and “Somebody Else,” the band explores feelings of youth and its struggles, garnering a community bound together by similar feelings. Much like zodiac signs, their songs draw a connection between people and their emotions. Your sign could reveal which song from The 1975 aligns with your personality the most.

Aries: “I Couldn’t Be More In Love” from “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.”

Starting off strong with a deviation from the band’s typical pop, rock and occasional synth sound, “I Couldn’t Be More In Love” is a pained recollection of a hopeless relationship after falling out of love. The lyrics are emboldened with an almost aggressive tilt, reflecting the passion and strong feelings often attributed to Aries. Aries are frequently passionate in their expression of emotions, and this notion is greatly expressed in the song, “So, what about these feelings I’ve got? / We got it wrong and you said you’d had enough / But what about these feelings I’ve got? / I couldn’t be more in love.”

Taurus: “The Sound” from “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it.”

Shifting gears with a more new-wave funk and synth tone, “The Sound” gives a rhythmic, steady beat reminiscent of an ‘80s music video. However, the lyrics reflect something drastically different from the upbeat instrumental. With a very Taurus-oriented stubbornness, the song expresses a notion of self-absorption that still seems to draw in the focus of lead singer Matty Healy’s storytelling within “The Sound.” Tauruses are generally stable, reliable individuals, and are a solid choice to keep coming back to, much like “The Sound.” “Oh, and you say (You say) I’m such a cliché / I can’t see the difference in it either way / And we left things to protect my mental health.”

Gemini: “UGH!” from “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it.”

A pop-rock and electronic ensemble, the upbeat tone of “UGH!” captures the unquenchable sociability of Geminis. The stirring lyrics describe those who seek a space to speak without being interrupted. “UGH!” also highlights the adaptable nature of the often-described “two-faced” nature of the twin zodiac in its lyrics. “This conversation’s not about reciprocation no more / But I’m gon’ wait until you finish so I can talk some more” and “Hey, boy, stop pacing ‘round the room / Using other people’s faces as a mirror for you.”

Cancer: “About You” from “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.”

One of The 1975’s more popular songs, “About You” is an orchestral mix filled with deep emotions about love and yearning that perfectly capture the nature of Cancers. Seen as deeply emotional, moody and sensitive signs, “About You” elaborates on the soft-heartedness Cancers seem to embody. “And there was something about you that now I can’t remember / It’s the same damn thing that made my heart surrender / And I’ll miss you on a train / I’ll miss you in the mornin’ / I never know what to think about / I think about you.”

Leo: “The Ballad of Me and My Brain” from “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it.”

The almost hymnic and synth sound of “The Ballad of Me and My Brain” follows directly along with the vibrancy Leos bring to the room. Leos are often energetic and buoyant, while maintaining elements of leadership and seriousness. “The Ballad of Me and My Brain” perfectly captures the tantalizing mix Leos generate in every social situation, with a delicate balance of liveliness and confidence and a dash of playful arrogance. “And well, I think I’ve gone mad / Isn’t that so sad? / And what a shame you’ve lost a brain that you never had / Oh, mum, check the car it can’t have gone far / I must have left it on a train or lost in a bar / It’s likely in a Sainsbury’s / Flirting with the girls and waiting for me.”

Virgo: “M.O.N.E.Y.” from The 1975’s debut self-titled album “The 1975.”

Following the band’s typical pop-rock sound with some electronic hints, “M.O.N.E.Y.” touches on an imaginative and youthful experience. Paired with the inner nature of Virgos, which can be controlled by driven, occasionally forceful energy of self-criticism, “M.O.N.E.Y.” wraps up the vibe of a Virgo with a funky soundtrack. “It’s going off ‘cause they’re not gonna let him in / Two and a half, the boy is rushing out his skin / He’s got his charm with the girls that are smoking / He takes her arm, jumps the bar and now he’s in.”

Libra: “Sex” from “The 1975.”

Dropping the electronic funk tone of the previous song, The 1975 returns to heavy guitar and drum hits in “Sex,” elaborating on the conflicted nature of a girl who can’t pick between Healy’s character and her own boyfriend. Libras often experience heavy feelings of inconclusiveness when making decisions. Summing up the balanced and indecisive nature of the air sign, “Sex” juxtaposes romantic tone and heavy instrumentals. “Now we’re on the bed in my room / And I’m about to fill his shoes / But you say no, you say no / Does he take care of you? / Or could I easily fill his shoes? / But you say no, you say no.”

Scorpio: “Sincerity Is Scary” from “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.”

Articulated by slow drum hits, “Sincerity Is Scary” is a smooth and heavy feel-good song, highlighting the secretive nature of Scorpios in personal relationships. Scorpios have a tendency to remain mysterious, leaving their personal passions internalized, often leading to them being largely misunderstood by others. Trust and sincerity, for a Scorpio, is a tough ask. “You try and mask your pain in the most postmodern way / You lack substance when you say something like, ‘Oh, what a shame’ / It’s just a self-referential way that stops you having to be human.”

Sagittarius: “The City” from “The 1975.”

Switching gears from the previous smoothed soundtrack, “The City” returns to The 1975’s familiar heavy guitar notes and excessive drum hits. A song linked to self-exploration, the depth of the soundtrack furthers the loud, adventurous and almost brash nature of a Sagittarius. Sagittariuses are often thrill-seeking and independent individuals with a penchant for exploration, seeking to find their boldest selves. “The City” perfectly captures that high motivation for self-discovery. “And go sit on the bed because I know that you want to / But you got pretty eyes, I know you’re wrong / And don’t call it a spade if it isn’t a spade / And go lie on the floor if you want.”

Capricorn: “Give Yourself a Try” from “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.”

“Give Yourself A Try” offers a few cheeky jabs at getting older, while also emphasizing the importance of forgiving yourself for past mistakes made in youth. Capricorns tend to handle issues with a practical approach, maintaining the sense to consider their struggles in a way that would facilitate healthy responses to complex problems in their personal life, and the grace for self-forgiveness. A sort of disciplined, realistic approach to life, “Give Yourself a Try” is an easy choice as a song for the Capricorns of the world. “You learn a couple things when you get to my age / Like friends don’t lie and it all tastes the same in the dark / When your vinyl and your coffee collection is a sign of the times / You’re getting spiritually enlightened at twenty-nine.”

Aquarius: “Somebody Else” from “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it.”

Yet another popular song by the British alternative band, “Somebody Else” markets itself as a love song, but not in the typical sense. While speaking of infidelity, the greater message is to love yourself before you love others. This idea of self-love prioritizes an introspective sort of view, growing comfortable with oneself before pursuing something deeper with another person. Aquariuses are independent and self-analyzing, often feeling more comfortable in solitude than in the presence of others. “Somebody Else” is the perfect anthem for the air sign. “Our love has gone cold / You’re intertwining your soul with somebody else / (I don’t want your body) / I’m looking through you / While you’re looking through your phone / And then leaving with somebody else.”

Pisces: “Fallingforyou” from “The 1975.”

A soft melody perpetuated by notes of synth-pop and soothing romantic lyrics carry the weight of a Pisces soul. “Fallingforyou” is one of the more dreamlike songs in The 1975’s discography, capturing the compassion, love and meditative artistry that is characteristic of the fish zodiac. With lyrics riddled with every bit of emotional depth possessed by a Pisces, the song’s lullaby-esque state makes it the only choice for this water sign’s theme. “Soon you will be mine, oh / But I want you now (I want you now) / When the smoke is in your eyes / You look so alive / Do you fancy sitting down with me? (Maybe) / ‘Cause you’re all I need.”