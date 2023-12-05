PHOTO GALLERY: The rise of the App State Hockey Club

App State’s Ice Hockey Club is on its way to becoming a go-to sporting event for the Mountaineers of Boone. App State Hockey has achieved the highest Instagram following of Division II club hockey teams in North Carolina with 3,717 followers as of Nov. 4, 2023.

Their attendance has also been steadily growing game to game, despite the lack of a rink in Boone. On Nov. 17, 4,200 fans gathered to watch the Mountaineers face off with UNC-Charlotte at the Truist Baseball Field in Charlotte, North Carolina in the Outdoor Classic game. The Mountaineers would win the game 6-5 in overtime.

The crowd was shining with App State gold from students, families and friends in jerseys and App State gear. Alumni of the hockey team continue to show their support by attending and playing in the club’s annual Alumni game.

Every year, App State Hockey hosts a game inviting alumni to come back and play against the current team. Not only has the team grabbed the attention of hockey-loving fans in the mountains, but also popular college hockey podcasters.

Mackenzie Murphy and Tim Kalinowski, from “The Hockey House” podcast, attended the Outdoor Classic, as they continue their journey of covering what they call, “The best of the American Collegiate Hockey Association and Amateur Athletic Union College Hockey.”

With the growing fan base, limited edition game jerseys are selling out fast and becoming a staple in closets across the United States. As the App State Ice Hockey Club grows, so are the fans.

The Mountaineers are 6-5-1 this season. See them in action, or support from home through their livestream on YouTube, for their second outdoor game on Dec. 9, 2023 at Spring Mountain Resort, Schwenksville, Pennsilvania against Kutztown University in the Spring Mountain Outdoor Classic.

Outdoor Classic:

Gallery • 12 Photos Emily Simpson Senior goalie Matt Fishback leads AppState out on the ice for The Outdoor Classic on Nov. 17, 2023.

Fans & Hockey House Podcast:

Gallery • 7 Photos Emily Simpson Players, from left to right, sophomore Assistant Captain Riley Brady, junior Captain Sam Kasper, and junior Joey Iorio pose for a photo with their parents.

Game action: