Playlist of the Week: Diving into Hispanic Heritage Month

Spanning from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month is rapidly approaching.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the importance of Hispanic and Latino cultural influences worldwide. This ranges from highlighting cultural pride to exploring emotional diversity and vulnerability through the many voices that frame Hispanic cultures.
Shakira brings her classic Latin-American pop style with anthems like “Ojos Así,” which explores musical influences from Arab and Latin cultures. Hailed as the king of Latin trap, Bad Bunny, follows suit with “El Apagón,” delivering a powerful message of Puerto Rican pride through Latin beats and electric synths.
The iconic ranchera writer Vicente Fernández brings a diverse range of emotions to the playlist. From lively classics like “El Rey” to mellow deep cuts like “A Mi Manera,” his music is sure to give you something to indulge in.
Press play and get ready to feel the high-energy and vibrant emotions reflected sonically in this playlist.