Playlist of the Week: Running through the halls

Noah Kowalski, Reporter
August 21, 2025
In the midst of a cursed summer sleep schedule and the first week of classes, it can be hard to find the extra motivation to be on time. Although there’s a time and place for melodramatic, calming music, it may be slowing you down. If you’re looking for that extra kick of energy, or a little pep in your step, look no further than this playlist. 

Feel the power surge through your veins as you listen to a curated playlist for when you just feel exhausted. A multicultural and multigenerational adventure, this playlist will give you everything a dirty chai can’t. 

From 2010’s nu-disco music like “Face to Face” by Daft Punk, to new age pop anthems like “Fame is a Gun” by Addison Rae, this playlist will get you dancing through Plemmons Student Union. With touches of R&B fusion such as “Sugar On My Tongue” by Tyler, The Creator and Latin hip-hop, like “CAFé CON RON” by Bad Bunny, the beats on this playlist are sure to put you in go-mode.


