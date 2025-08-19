The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App at a glance: August 19-23

Alex Wallin, A&C Reporter
August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19

Appapalooza 

Presented by APPS, Appapalooza kicks off on Sanford Mall from 3-6 p.m. The event features a dunk tank, inflatables and customizable street signs.

 

Wednesday, August 20

Transfer Welcome (back) Pizza Party

In the Plemmons Student Union Blue Ridge Ballroom, Transfer Admission and Engagement invites all transfer students to grab a free slice of pizza from 6-8 p.m. at their semi-annual semester kickoff event. Get-to-know-you bingo and free merchandise will be available.

 

Thursday, August 21

The Weasels and bedrumor live on Sanford Mall 

Live on Sanford Mall, bands The Weasels and bedrumor will be performing from 7-10 p.m. Sponsored by APPS, this event is free to all students.

 

Friday, August 22

Pop Star Night

Hosted by APPS, Pop Star Night runs from 4-6 p.m. Join a local DJ on Sanford Mall for a night of singing, dancing and crafts.

 

Saturday, August 23

Paddleboarding – UREC Outdoor Trips 

University Recreation Outdoor Programs is sponsoring a paddleboarding trip with equipment available to rent for $15. After registering, all gear, transportation, guides and snacks will be provided on the trip.

About the Contributor
Alex Wallin, A&C Reporter
Alex Wallin (he/him) is a freshman public relations major with a political science minor. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
