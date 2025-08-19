App at a glance: August 19-23

Tuesday, August 19
Appapalooza
Presented by APPS, Appapalooza kicks off on Sanford Mall from 3-6 p.m. The event features a dunk tank, inflatables and customizable street signs.
Wednesday, August 20
Transfer Welcome (back) Pizza Party
In the Plemmons Student Union Blue Ridge Ballroom, Transfer Admission and Engagement invites all transfer students to grab a free slice of pizza from 6-8 p.m. at their semi-annual semester kickoff event. Get-to-know-you bingo and free merchandise will be available.
Thursday, August 21
The Weasels and bedrumor live on Sanford Mall
Live on Sanford Mall, bands The Weasels and bedrumor will be performing from 7-10 p.m. Sponsored by APPS, this event is free to all students.
Friday, August 22
Pop Star Night
Hosted by APPS, Pop Star Night runs from 4-6 p.m. Join a local DJ on Sanford Mall for a night of singing, dancing and crafts.
Saturday, August 23
Paddleboarding – UREC Outdoor Trips
University Recreation Outdoor Programs is sponsoring a paddleboarding trip with equipment available to rent for $15. After registering, all gear, transportation, guides and snacks will be provided on the trip.