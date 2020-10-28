Roy+Cooper+shares+video+message+with+App+State+voters

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper sent a message to App State voters Tuesday in a pre-recorded messaged posted on the App State College Democrats Twitter page.

“I know that the great Appalachian State University has led our state in youth voter turnout for years and this year can’t be any different,” Cooper said. “The stakes in this election are way too high to sit it out.”

According to Vote Tracker, 4,752 people between the ages of 18-24 have voted in Watauga County. Over 4,500 people have voted at the App State early voting site which is in the Plemmons Student Union Blue Ridge Ballroom.

Message to Appalachian State University from Governor Roy Cooper! pic.twitter.com/RoE5S4pRMK — Appalachian State’s College Democrats (@AppDemocrats) October 27, 2020

In North Carolina, nearly 250,000 voters between the ages of 18-24 have cast their ballot. Vote Tracker is a project by the Civitas Institute — a conservative nonprofit based in North Carolina — which uses data from the state board of elections.

Dalton George, president of App State College Democrats, was excited Cooper sent the message.

“It’s super exciting to see the governor give Appalachian State the attention it deserves,” George said. “College democrats are very excited to work hard for his reelection and we’re so grateful for the nod to our hard work in terms of youth turn out.”

“Voting early is a fast and easy way to make your voices heard,” Cooper said.

Cooper said in his message that voters should vote all the way down the ballot to the state races to help elect Ray Russell (D) — running for the state house — and Jeanne Supin (D) — running for state Senate.

“I need the help,” Cooper said. “I know Appalachian State will continue the proud tradition of youth participation in 2020. Let’s go get ’em guys.”

The last day to early vote is Oct. 31. Voters can register to vote at a one-stop early voting site if they have not already. Voters cannot register to vote on Election Day.