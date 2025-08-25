The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

This Week in History: Conrad Stadium renamed Brewer

August 25, 2025
Rian Hughes

Madalyn Edwards curated this story by Jon Jimison, which The Appalachian published Aug. 30, 1988.

ASU’s William J. Conrad stadium will be renamed for its most successful football coach ever, Kidd Brewer.

The stadium will officially change names in an opening day ceremony Saturday, September 3 before the p.m. kickoff of ASU’s opening football game against the Citadel.

While at ASU, Brewer’s teams compiled a 30-5-3 record from 1935 to 1938. In his final season coaching, Brewer’s team went undefeated and unscored upon.

“Kidd Brewer was a consummate college athlete and a gifted coach,” Chancellor John Thomas said. “Since the 1930’s he has faithfully supported our athletic program and he served six years as vice-chair of our Board of Trustees. We feel it appropriate to honor this gifted athlete and longtime friend in this manner,” Thomas added.

Brewer, a resident of Raleigh, is happy about the stadium’s name change.

“I feel great about it,” said Brewer, “very few football stadiums have been named after the football coach,” he said.

Brewer has owned a bakery, written a syndicated column and developed property, including Crabtree Valley Mall in the Raleigh area.

Brewer ran for lieutenant governor in 1956, governor in 1964 and for Court of Appeals in 1968.

After his campaign for lieutenant governor he was convicted of influence peddling and sentenced to 18 months in jail. Of this sentence, he served four and one half months. 

“Basically, influenced peddling is what the term means. It’s the ability to peddle and sell influence for political or personal gain.” Professor of Political science Richter H. Morre Jr. said. 

According to Chancellor Thomas, Brewer’s past is well-known and made no difference in the decision to rename the stadium after him.

“Mr. Brewer has been a person we’ve been extremely proud of,” said Thomas, “We have no question at all about naming the stadium after him.” 

“I think we looked at Kidd overall, for me it was not a source of concern,” said Athletic Director Jim Gardner.” 

William J. Conrad will have the computer center in the new College of Business named after him. Conrad was treasurer of R.J. Reynolds and an ASU trustee. According to Athletic Director Jim Gardner, Conrad had little involvement in athletics on campus. 

In addition to the renaming of the stadium during the opening day ceremony Bobby Cremins, Mike Ramsey, Gill Beck and Evelyn Bingham Smith will also be inducted into ASU’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

