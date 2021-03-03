University+expects+first+shipment+of+COVID-19+vaccine+next+week

COVID-19 vaccines are making their way up the mountain in time for those eligible to be vaccinated next week – on campus.

After receiving approval to be a community distribution site for COVID-19 vaccines last week, the university is expecting its first shipment of vaccines early next week, Chancellor Sheri Everts announced in a campuswide email Tuesday.

The 500 vaccines will be used at App State’s s first vaccine clinic March 11.

“We will continue holding clinics and following the state’s prioritization plan to ensure everyone has access to receiving a vaccine,” Everts wrote.

The update comes after Gov. Roy Cooper announced all frontline essential workers are eligible to receive the vaccine starting Wednesday. College workers and university faculty and staff who must work in person are included in this group.

We're continuing to get shots into arms in a way that's fast and fair. Today, Gov. Cooper announced that additional frontline essential workers in Group 3 will be eligible to get their vaccine starting tomorrow, March 3. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 2, 2021

People who work in environments where physical distancing is difficult, such as residence hall staff and food preparation positions, can get the vaccine first, along with faculty members who are teaching in person, according to Everts’ email.

Students, faculty and staff will receive an email from the university when they can schedule a vaccine appointment.

“Guided by the state’s prioritization system, the university will use the information provided by human resources, employees and all divisions to determine who currently falls into each phase of the rollout,” Everts wrote.

As the state moves into Group 4 on March 24, Everts encourages students to read her updates and view App State’s vaccination website. Students who do not qualify because of a job or medical condition in Group 4 will be eligible for a vaccine when North Carolina begins vaccinating Group 5.

“On behalf of the university’s entire COVID-19 response team, I would like to thank you for your cooperation and encourage your patience as we work to ensure every staff member, faculty member and student has access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Everts wrote.

For more information about North Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.