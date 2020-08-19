Virtual Fan Fest for App State fall sports set for Aug. 20

To kick off the 2020-21 year in App State sports, the athletics department will hold a virtual fan fest featuring appearances by head football coach Shawn Clark and select fall sports student athletes.

The event takes the place of the annual App State Fan Fest and will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. It will be streamed on the App State Athletics Facebook page.

Viewers will be among the first to see the digital release of this year’s sports posters and will receive a discount code for App State merchandise. The Marching Mountaineers are expected to perform at the celebration

Tess Cairney (women’s soccer), Izzy Evely (women’s cross country), Thomas Hennigan, Marcus Williams Jr. (football), Veerle Van Heertum (field hockey), Lexi Kohut (volleyball), Grace Morrison (volleyball) and Kenzie Porter (cheerleading) will represent their teams at the event.

There will be a Q and A session for fans to ask the student athletes questions.