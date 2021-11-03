2021 Boone unofficial election results
November 2, 2021
This page will be updated with Watauga County election results as they are reported. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. This story was last updated at 9:35 p.m.
This is the final update now that all eight of Boone’s precincts have reported.
Boone Mayor
Tim Futrelle: 1,261
Write-In (Miscellaneous): 65
Boone Town Council
Todd Carter: 1,042
Virginia Roseman: 1,027
Jon Dalton George: 986
Eric Woolridge: 531
Benjamin Ray: 399
Adrain Tait: 85
Write-In (Miscellaneous): 13
Boone Town Council (Unexpired Term)
Edie Tugman: 1,109
Rebecca Nenow: 830
Christy M. Cook: 363
Eric Brown: 229
Write-In (Miscellaneous): 13