2021+Boone+unofficial+election+results

This page will be updated with Watauga County election results as they are reported. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. This story was last updated at 9:35 p.m.

This is the final update now that all eight of Boone’s precincts have reported.

Boone Mayor

Tim Futrelle: 1,261

Write-In (Miscellaneous): 65

Boone Town Council

Todd Carter: 1,042

Virginia Roseman: 1,027

Jon Dalton George: 986

Eric Woolridge: 531

Benjamin Ray: 399

Adrain Tait: 85

Write-In (Miscellaneous): 13

Boone Town Council (Unexpired Term)

Edie Tugman: 1,109

Rebecca Nenow: 830

Christy M. Cook: 363

Eric Brown: 229

Write-In (Miscellaneous): 13