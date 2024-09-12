2024-25 Wrestling Schedule releases with never before seen foe

App State Wrestling released their full 2024-25 season schedule Tuesday. The team announced that in addition to their usual out-of-conference ACC opponents, they will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers, a power conference team that App State has never faced before.

The Black and Gold also look to reclaim their hold on the SoCon regular season title after a slip-up to Campbell last year allowed the Camels to take the title. That could come easy to the Mountaineers as they face Campbell and Chattanooga, the runners-up and third-place in last year’s SoCon tournament, in the improved Varsity Gym.

App State will open the season in Charleston, South Carolina, for the Battle at The Citadel on Nov. 3. The team will head back to Boone for the Mountaineer Invitational on Nov. 9. Both tournaments will last all day.

After an easier opening to the season than years past, the Mountaineers face a familiar foe as they head to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack on Nov. 15. App State will meet NC State for the 15th time and the 12th straight year. The team lost to NC State 40-3 last year in Boone.

App State will welcome West Virginia on Nov. 22 in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. This will be the fifth time App State has faced a Big 12 conference opponent, going 0-2 to both Missouri and Oklahoma.

Ending the year, App State travels all over the country. They will go to Las Vegas on Dec. 6-7 for the Cliff Keen Invitational, then to Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 12 for a conference head-to-head against Virginia Military Institute. The team will find themselves in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for the Wilkes Open on Dec. 20 before heading into winter break.

To open the 2025 calendar year, the Black and Gold will be in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jan. 4-5 for the annual Southern Scuffle before finishing the month-long road trip back to Charleston, South Carolina, to face The Citadel on Jan. 12.

App State will welcome two ACC opponents to the Varsity Gym on back-to-back days with powerhouse Virginia Tech heading into town on Jan. 19 and Duke on Jan. 20. The Mountaineers have lost six straight to the Hokies but have given the national contenders a run for their money the last two outings. Duke, on the other hand, has been easy work for the Mountaineers with the last two matchups favoring App State with a combined score of 86-3.

The annual Appalachian Open will come up on Jan. 25 in Boone for an all-day event before the Mountaineers kick off steady conference play. Opening that stretch, App State will welcome Presbyterian on Jan. 27 then head to Bellarmine on Jan. 31 and Gardner-Webb on Feb. 4.

To end the season, the Black and Gold will go on a three-game home stand in an attempt to fend off second and third-place Chattanooga and Campbell on Feb. 9 and Feb. 23 with Davidson sandwiched between the two headlining matches on Feb. 16.

The SoCon Championship location is currently TBD but will fall on either March 7 or 8.

To purchase season tickets, one can buy directly online at AppStateSports.com, contact the ticket office at 828-262-7733 or visit the App State Athletics ticket office located in the Holmes Convocation Center.