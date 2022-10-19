Voting: Watauga County’s when and where

In preparation for midterm elections, The Appalachian has compiled a list of voting locations and important dates to remember before going to the polls.

The deadline for voter registration was Oct. 14. At this point, only same day registrations during the early voting period are available.

North Carolina residents can register online through the Division of Motor Vehicles website or in person at a DMV location if they are existing customers.

Voters may also register by mail by printing an English or Spanish voter registration form, filling it out and mailing it to their local election office.

One-stop, in-person early voting begins Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. and will go until Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. Six polling locations will be available with varying hours across Watauga County.

The early voting polling locations include:

Watauga County Administration Building located at 814 W. King St.

Appalachian State’s Plemmons Student Union located at 263 Locust St.

Blowing Rock Clubhouse Rotary Building located at 108 Lakeside Drive.

Deep Gap Fire Department located at 6583 Old 421 S, Deep Gap.

Meat Camp Fire Department located at 4797 N.C. Highway 194 N.

Western Watauga Community Center located at 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove.

The hours for early voting locations will vary throughout the early voting period and include:

Oct. 20-21 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The deadline to submit absentee ballot request forms is Nov. 1. Voters may request absentee ballots online, or through mail by filling out request forms in either English or Spanish and mailing it to their local election office.

Voters could track their absentee ballot as early as Sept. 1. In order for the vote to be counted, the absentee ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 8.

Election Day is Nov. 8. The following polling locations will open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. in addition to the early voting locations:

Todd Fire Department located at 11062 N.C. Highway 194 N, Todd, N.C. 28684.

Beaver Dam Fire Department located at 1928 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, N.C. 28579.

Laurel Fork Baptist Church located at 229 Jake Storie Road, Boone, N.C. 28607.

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Building 460 – 372 Community College Drive, Boone, N.C. 28607.

Zionville Fire Department Station 2 located at 10292 U.S. Highway 421 N, Zionville, N.C. 28698.

Stewart Simmons Fire Department located at 191 Jakes Mountain Road, Deep Gap, N.C. 28618.

Cove Creek Fire Department located at 193 Smith St., Vilas, N.C. 28692.

Agricultural Conference Center located at 252 Poplar Grove Road, Boone N.C. 28607.

Boone Town Chambers Police Department located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, N.C. 28607.

Three Forks Baptist Association located at 513 Jefferson Road, Boone, N.C. 28607.

National Guard Armory located at 274 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Boone, N.C. 28607.

Edgar Eller’s Garage located at 271 South Road, Todd, N.C. 28684.

Matney Community Center located at 7620 N.C Highway 194 S, Banner Elk, N.C. 28604.

Foscoe Fire Department located at 9230 N.C. Highway 105 S, Banner Elk, N.C. 28604.

Buckeye Recreation Center located at 1330 Pine Ridge Road, Banner Elk, N.C. 28604.

Voters can find their assignment precinct through the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.