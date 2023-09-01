9 former Mountaineers claim spots on NFL rosters

As the NFL season rapidly approaches, nine former Mountaineers claimed their spot on a team’s 53-man roster after Tuesday’s cutdown deadline.

Nick Hampton, Los Angeles Rams

A 2023 fifth round pick, Hampton is currently slated as a second string linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams. Hampton, a star at App State, totaled the fourth most career sacks in program history.

Cooper Hodges, Jacksonville Jaguars

A 2023 seventh round pick, Hodges transitioned from tackle to guard providing depth to the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line. Hodges was selected for All-Sun Belt first-team in 2021 and 2022, playing at tackle.

D’Marco Jackson, New Orleans Saints

Going into his second NFL season, 2022 fifth round pick, Jackson established himself as a backup middle linebacker for the New Orleans Saints. In his senior season at App State, he won Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Sun Belt honors.

Shaun Jolly, Los Angeles Rams

Jolly was undrafted in 2022 and survived roster cuts for the Los Angeles Rams, teaming up once again with Hampton. In his first year as a starting cornerback with the Mountaineers, Jolly earned Pro Football Focus second-team All-American honors.

Jalen Virgil, Denver Broncos

The former Mountaineer wide receiver earned his way onto the Denver Broncos 53-man roster last season after going undrafted. Coming into his second season with the team, he suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason. The Broncos placed him on the injured reserve list Aug. 22, ruling him out for the entire 2023 season. Virgil gained over 1,400 yards and caught 11 touchdowns in his five year career as a Mountaineer.

Ryan Neuzil, Atlanta Falcons

Neuzil will block for the Atlanta Falcons this season, serving as a backup guard on the offensive line. Undrafted in 2021, Neuzil spent his first year on the practice squad and made his NFL debut Nov. 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had a decorated career at App State, being named to multiple All-Conference and All-American teams.

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Cincinnati Bengals

2020 fourth round pick, Davis-Gaither has carved out a prominent role in the Cincinnati Bengals defense over the past few seasons. Davis-Gaither appeared in Super Bowl 56 when the Bengals lost to the Rams. During his time at App State, he was named 2019 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, recording 101 tackles and five sacks as a senior.

Kendall Lamm, Miami Dolphins

Veteran offensive tackle Lamm will serve in a backup role for the Miami Dolphins this year. After going undrafted in 2015, Lamm will play for his fourth NFL team in his eighth season. In his final year as a Mountaineer, he earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors for his outstanding season.

Sam Martin, Buffalo Bills

2013 fifth round pick Martin comes into this new season with a decade of experience. The former Mountaineer punter will be featured on the Buffalo Bills special teams unit this season. Martin was named first-team All-American in the FCS in 2012.