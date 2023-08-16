The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The sun shines through the trees lighting the stream along the trail route. July 21, 2023.

Discovering Boone: A trail guide for Boone hikers

2
At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

3
A group of fans cheering on the Mountaineers against James Madison Sept. 24, 2022.

Suggested follows for Mountaineer sports fans

4
App State announces changes to campus parking

App State announces changes to campus parking

5
10 historic moments in App State sports history

10 historic moments in App State sports history

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Spotlighting unique majors at App State

Spotlighting unique majors at App State

August 16, 2023

Navigating the roommate process

Navigating the roommate process

August 16, 2023

Bite into updated dining halls

Bite into updated dining halls

August 16, 2023

Letter from the Editor: It’s that time of year again

Letter from the Editor: It’s that time of year again

August 16, 2023

A new mountain to climb: App State Football’s season preview

A new mountain to climb: App State Football’s season preview

August 16, 2023

Six stupendous summer cinema selections

Six stupendous summer cinema selections

August 16, 2023

A new mountain to climb: App State Football’s season preview

Chance Chamberlain and Kurt Zottl
August 16, 2023
Running+back+Nate+Noel+stiff-arms+a+defender+against+UNC+Sept.3%2C+2022
Hiatt Ellis
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

Must-watch games

Sept. 9 at North Carolina 

The first game of a three-game series began in 2019, as the Mountaineers blocked a field goal to upset the Tar Heels in Kenan Stadium 34-31. The series remained on hiatus until 2022, when App State hosted North Carolina to kick off the season in a high-scoring 63-61 affair. A record breaking crowd of 40,168 watched as both teams combined for 1,216 total offensive yards. 

Once again, Heisman hopeful and top NFL Draft prospect Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye will be on the opposing side. Maye dissected the Mountaineers defense for 352 passing yards and five total touchdowns. With North Carolina looking to capitalize on their last potential season with Maye, the Mountaineers will need to slow down the Tar Heels explosive offense, which saw Maye throw for 38 touchdowns in 2022. 

App State sold-out their away ticket allotment as the Sept. 9 matchup will determine the three-game series winner. 

Sept. 16 vs. East Carolina

The 91-year rivalry continues as East Carolina travels to a sold-out Kidd Brewer Stadium for the first time since 1979. Two years ago, the Mountaineers and Pirates kicked off the 2021 season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. App State won the neutral site game 33-19, extending the Mountaineers record to 20-12 against the Pirates.

App State is set to host East Carolina for a family weekend showdown Sept. 16, 2023. (Becca Bridges)

Unlike the 2021 matchup, both teams will have a new starting quarterback. Mountaineer quarterback Chase Brice and ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers both graduated in 2022. This will leave a prime opportunity for both teams to start the season off on the right foot, as both teams will have Power Five matchups before Sept. 16. 

The east-west rivalry will be an early non-conference test for the Mountaineers, as the Pirates held an 8-5 record in 2022. App State will also be removed from a trip to Chapel Hill the following week. 

 Oct. 10 vs. Coastal Carolina

Highlighting Sun Belt Conference play is a Tuesday night home matchup against Coastal Carolina on ESPN2. The last time the Chanticleers traveled to Kidd Brewer in 2021, it resulted in a 30-27 upset over No. 14 Coastal Carolina as former App State kicker Chandler Stanton nailed a last-second field goal. Mountaineer fans stormed the field as it was App State’s first upset against a ranked opponent since No. 5 Michigan in 2007. 

In each of the last two seasons, the winner of this matchup has played in the Sun Belt Championship. In 2022, the Mountaineers came up short in Conway, South Carolina, losing 35-28

App State holds a record of 4-2 and remains 3-0 at home against the Chanticleers. In hopes of maintaining perfection at home and with a potential Sun Belt Championship bid on the line, the stakes loom large for the Mountaineers in their mid-week matchup.

Key players

Ryan Burger

Burger, a redshirt freshman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite to take over the quarterback reins for this upcoming season. If so, Burger would be taking over after Chase Brice, who started the last two seasons for the Mountaineers in 2021 and 2022. 

Burger appeared in just one game last season against Robert Morris. Against the Colonials, he completed four of his six passes for 40 yards. Burger also had some action in the running game, rushing twice for 23 yards. 

“I thought Ryan Burger came in and moved the ball,” said head coach Shawn Clark after their 42-3 victory over Robert Morris last season. “You can see he’s a different player than Chase, he can really beat you with his face when he has to.” 

Burger was a three-star prospect coming out of Myrtle Beach High School, and verbally committed to the Mountaineers April 2, 2021. 

Isaiah Helms

Helms, a fifth-year offensive lineman, is from West Caldwell High School in Lenoir, just 31 miles from Kidd Brewer Stadium. After high school, Helms was a two-year starter at Western Carolina before transferring to App State in 2021. Now, in his third season with the Mountaineers, he enters the season on the Preseason All-Sun Belt First-Team, joining teammate redshirt junior cornerback Milan Tucker on the first-team. 

Helms played in 25 games for the Mountaineers and started in all of his appearances so far, just missing one game in his App State career in 2021. 

In an offensive line that lost Anderson Hardy, Troy Everett and Cooper Hodges, Isaiah Helms looks to add a veteran presence to an offensive line that will do some reshuffling this season. Last season Helms played a majority of the season at right guard, but might see time at center. 

Nick Ross

Ross, a fifth-year senior safety from Marietta, Georgia, is a key-returner on the defensive side of the ball for the Mountaineers. 

Ross made his presence known for App State and opponents over the years, even since his true freshmen season in 2019. During that season, he had a 20-yard pick-six interception touchdown against South Carolina, a game the Mountaineers won 20-15.

Throughout his career, Ross has appeared in 52 games for the Mountaineers and started 15 of them. During that time, Ross totaled 151 tackles and two interceptions.

Ross had plenty of quality moments last season he looks to build on for the 2023 campaign. In App State’s 2022 matchup against Troy, Ross posted a career-high in tackles with 12, along with grabbing Sun-Belt defensive player of the week honors. Ross also had 11 tackles against Old Dominion and an interception against Robert Morris. 

Top storylines entering the season

Shawn Clark enters his fourth season as head coach of the Mountaineers. (Aldo Sarabia)

Is Head Coach Shawn Clark on the hot seat?

After an up-and-down 2022 season, the Mountaineers finished with a 6-6 record and were bowl ineligible for the first time since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2015. Clark stated the harsh reality in his last post-game press conference.

“We have to do a total assessment of our program and see who we really are,” Clark said.

Clark enters the 2023 season with an overall 26-13 record since replacing 2019 head coach Eli Drinkwitz. App State has yet to win a Sun Belt Championship during Clark’s tenure, but has won two bowl games. 

After the 2021 season, Clark’s contract was extended for two years until after the 2026 season. At the time, he had a 20-6 overall record and his .769 winner percentage was sixth among active FBS head coaches. 

The 1998 App State alum will enter uncharted territories in 2023 with a young defense and an unproven quarterback. If the Mountaineers were to have back-to-back seasons without a winning record, questions would arise about a potential change for the future. 

New faces from many places

The 2023 Mountaineers will feature a retooled group of players as 28 seniors graduated in 2022, and 14 former Mountaineers are in the transfer portal. The most significant transfer was outside linebacker Jalen McLeod, as he transferred to Auburn. McLeod was expected to fill the role of the recently drafted outside linebacker Nick Hampton. 

While the Mountaineers lost many key players, they’ve made up for it in the transfer portal with 15 incoming transfers and 19 enrolled recruits. Included in the transfers are eight players coming from Power Five programs. Four star receiver Grant Tucker, the highest recruit in program history, highlights the recruiting class. 

“We’re very excited about the future of App State football,” Clark said on signing day. “Today’s signing class will help us compete for conference championships and bowl championships over the next four to five years. These are all outstanding young men who come from great families. They’ll represent our program both on and off the field.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Appalachian State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Football
The student section at Kidd-Brewer Stadium getting ready for the Mountaineers to square off against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.
Football in the High Country: How to come out on top
10 historic moments in App State sports history
10 historic moments in App State sports history
Senior linebacker Jordan Fehr and redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton jump to block a field goal on the final play of the game to seal the 34-31 victory for the Mountaineers
Class of 2023: Top 10 sporting moments
Former outside linebacker Nick Hampton lines up across from the North Carolina defensive line Sept. 3, 2023. The Los Angeles Rams selected Hampton with the No. 161 pick in the NFL Draft Saturday.
Two Mountaineers selected in 2023 NFL Draft
Former App State kicker Chandler Staton attempts a field goal versus Coastal Carolina Oct. 20, 2021.
Former Mountaineers sign NFL, CFL contracts
Quarterback Chase Brice fakes the handoff to running back Cam Peoples during App States Pro Day March 30, 2023.
5 takeaways from App State Pro Day
More in Sports
A group of fans cheering on the Mountaineers against James Madison Sept. 24, 2022.
Suggested follows for Mountaineer sports fans
Pitcher Xander Hamilton walks out to the field against UNCW March 5, 2022. Hamilton was selected in the 14th round by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB Draft Monday.
Hamilton selected by Twins in MLB Draft
App State Chancellor Sheri Everts was named Sun Belt Conference President June 14, 2023. Everts will serve a two year term.
Everts named president of Sun Belt Conference
NC Governor signs off on mobile sports gambling
Redshirt freshman Ethan Oakley takes on North Dakota States McGwire Midkiff at the NCAA Championships March. 16, 2023.
App State wrestling finds another hidden gem
Senior forward Donovan Gregory attempts a running floater against Campbell Nov. 18, 2023. Gregory led the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game last season.
What we learned about the 2022-23 Mountaineers
More in Top Stories
View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Rough Ridge. July 21, 2023.
Surviving Boone: Everything you need to know
Landon Webb, a senior commercial photography major, poses for a portrait in Durham Park.
From masks to degrees: App State’s COVID cohort
A Mountaineer Mixtape
A Mountaineer Mixtape
Shots fired at sorority formal leaves 2 injured
Shots fired at sorority formal leaves 2 injured
Antisemitism and hate at App State
Antisemitism and hate at App State
Former Poet Laureate Natasha Tretheway reads the prologue and various selections from her memoir Memorial Drive on April 21, 2023.
Poet laureate reads to App State students
About the Contributors
Chance Chamberlain, Reporter
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a junior journalism major, media studies minor, from Charlotte, NC. This is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Kurt Zottl, Reporter
Kurt Zottl (he/him) is a sophomore electronic media/broadcasting major from Waxhaw, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Hiatt Ellis, Associate Photo Editor
Hiatt Ellis (he/him) is a junior commercial photography major, entrepreneurship minor, from Surf City, NC. This is his third year with The Appalachian.
Becca Bridges, Photojournalist
Becca Bridges (she/her) is a junior commercial photography major from Concord, NC. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
Aldo Sarabia, Photojournalist
Aldo Sarabia (he/him) is a transfer Eletronic Media and Broadcasting senior from East Bend, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *