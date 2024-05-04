Farewell column: A&C you later!

Four years ago, I started college…then I blinked.

At 18, I was suffocated by the small town life I was accustomed to and couldn’t wait to leave and make my mark on the world. I’d pictured my college experience for my entire life, but let me tell you what: I had never imagined the start of my college career would be hallmarked by masks, isolation and the weight of a “new normal.”

I spent my first year at App State grasping at straws to find a place for myself. I didn’t know a single soul in Boone when I moved here, and the few friends I had managed to make in the midst of a pandemic went home every week. But as the veil of uncertainty lifted around the pandemic, App State slowly returned to normal activities. It was during this time that I first stumbled upon the newsroom. I anxiously walked into a packed open house, curious about The Appalachian and excited about the prospect of becoming a budding journalist. Little did I know, it would be one of the best decisions of my college career.

The Appalachian has taught me about journalism, the ever-changing media landscape, the seemingly endless AP Style rules and how to interview strangers on topics they know more about than me. It has given me the chance to share human-centered stories, to highlight the highs and lows of this little mountain community and to guide a group of ambitious and talented writers. There aren’t enough words for everything The Appalachian has taught me about journalism, but there are even fewer words for what it has taught me about myself. Reflecting on my time here fills my heart with emotions I never would’ve expected three years ago.

This farewell is the definition of bittersweet. To the lovely editorial board who supported me throughout the year, we did it! To Abby, my wonderful associate, thank you for being my biggest cheerleader. I can’t wait to see everything you accomplish as A&C editor. To the A&C desk, you guys are rockstars. You inspire me each and every day with your words of encouragement and the phenomenal work you produce. I cannot wait to see how far you go. And finally, to my friends who stayed by me when I canceled plans to interview for a story or cried about print deadlines: I’m so back baby!