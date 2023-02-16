App at a glance: Feb. 17-22

Thursday, Feb. 16

Old Time Jams at the Jones House

Reminder to all old time music fans or those looking to discover a new, yet old genre of music. At the Jones House every week there is an old time jam session. These sessions allow for attendees to hear old time acoustic music on banjos, fiddles and guitars. Every week the jams start at 7 p.m. Performances are free and open to the public.

“Harriet” at The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country – $

Cinephiles in Boone celebrate Black History Month and the brave heroics of Harriet Tubman in this two hour epic movie shown at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. The showing starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $6.

Friday, Feb. 17

Winter Music Series at Beech Mountain

The Winter Music Series at Beech Mountain is in full swing this weekend kicking off Friday night with music from Painted Man. Painted Man specializes in soul and R&B music with a splash of funk and rock infused into the mix. The show starts at 7 p.m. in Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill, and is free to the public and viewers of all ages.

President’s Day Family Weekend at Appalachian Ski Mountain – $$

With this heat, the snow is going fast so make the most of it this weekend at App Ski Mountain. This weekend, in celebration of President’s Day, the mountain is offering special deals on tickets, special ice skating sessions and more.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Valentine’s Dance

For those shot by Cupid’s arrow Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies’ Valentine’s Dance is this weekend in the Blue Ridge Ballroom in Plemmons Student Union. Tickets are still on sale if you want to take that special someone in your life for a night of food, fun and romantic slow dances. Tickets are available to purchase in Plemmons Student Union at different tabling locations.

Latinx Night – $$

All patrons 21 and older head over to Lily’s Snack Bar Saturday night from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. to support Chi Upsilon Sigma National Latin Sorority, Inc and their dance night where a percentage of profits will go to the I have a Dream Foundation. There will be dancing and music will focus on the latinx community and culture.

Monday, Feb, 20

90.5 WASU Canned Food Drive

WASU Radio is hosting a canned food drive from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. All the food will go to the Hospitality House. WASU will give out prizes to donors while also playing some banging tunes.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Cookies, Coca and Queers

Every third Tuesday the LGBTQ+ Center holds this event for students to come and find community while connecting with others on campus. They provide cookies and delicious hot cocoa. The meeting is held in Tater Hill, Plemmons Student Union room 155, from 3-5 p.m.

Transfer Tuesday: Bingo Night

All transfer students grab a marker and a bingo card because Tuesday night is your chance to win big. Meet in Mountain Laurel Hall at 7 p.m. for a fun game of bingo and the opportunity to connect with your fellow transfer students.

Wednesday. Feb. 22

App Builds a Home Bowling Tournament – $$

Live out your biggest Lebowski dream as you bowl in the ABAH bowling tournament. Register your team online and “round up” your order at the desk as you are paying for your games in High Country Lanes. Participants who “round up” to $15 will receive a free t-shirt. The tournament is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and teams can play up to two games, marking down the best scoring round. For more information check out this Engage page.