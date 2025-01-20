App at a Glance: Jan. 20-26

Monday, Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will be sworn into office in the United States Capitol at noon.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Creative Coping drop in expressive arts
At the Creative Coping expressive arts space, students can get creative and make art to reduce stress levels and build community. Students can create anything they’d like with the art supplies provided by the App State Counseling and Psychological Services Center. This event is held every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. in room 417 of the Plemmons Student Union.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
2025 Winter Club Expo
Every year, the Student Union hosts an exposition showcasing the hundreds of clubs at App State. Students can talk to club and organization representatives to find new ways to get involved on campus. The expo is from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. in Plemmons Student Union.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Blowing Rock Winterfest
Celebrate winter in Blowing Rock with a fun festival from Jan. 23-26. There will be free and paid activities, including live music and painting at the Martin House, ice sculpture carving demonstrations and a polar bear plunge into Chetola Lake.
App State Women’s Basketball
The Mountaineers will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the Holmes Convocation Center at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Ensemble Dal Niente: Contemporary Chamber Music
Ensemble Dal Niente, a contemporary music collective from Chicago, will be performing at Rosen Concert Hall from 8-9:15 p.m. This free concert will allow audiences to hear an innovative approach to chamber music and will showcase leading contemporary composers.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Blue Ridge Conservancy Club Greenway Walk
Join the BRCC for a morning exploring the Greenway Trail. The group will be meeting at the New River Hall Lot at 9 a.m. and the winter walk will end at noon.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Piano Chamber Extravaganza
The Hayes School of Music will be presenting a free, faculty-led concert, consisting of works by Maurice Ravel, Franz Liszt, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Darius Milhaud, John Philip Sousa and Dionysis Boukavalis. It will be held in Rosen Concert Hall from 4-5 p.m.