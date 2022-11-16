App at a glance: Nov. 15-20

Check out The Appalchian’s Arts & Culture Desk picks for this week’s events in and around the community. .

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Planning Your Gay Agenda

Join the LGBTQ+ Center and jot in your journal as they go over the benefits of journaling and how it can ultimately help your mental wellbeing, productivity and creativity. This event will last 4-6 p.m. in the Rhododendron Room in Plemmons Student Union.

Taste of Dialogue: Immigration

Connect with the office of International Education and Development as they engage in deep conversation about feelings and conventions of immigration, rather than an academic discourse. There will be free pizza offered at the talk and it will take place 5:30-7 p.m. in Table Rock in the student union.

RA Information Sessions

If you’re interested in facilitating events and overseeing residential activities join University Housing in an informational session about the process of becoming a resident assistant. These sessions will take place Monday-Sunday in varying locations. Tuesdays’ session will take place 8-9 p.m. in Thunder Hill 003.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Global Symposium

Hosted by the office of International Education and Development the Annual Global Symposium is a chance for students and faculty to present and showcase a myriad of their global works with topics ranging from STEM to politics and music. This event will take place from 8:30 a.m.-noon in the student union.

First Gen Identity: From College to Career, Courageous Conversations

The Walker College of Business and the Office of Diversity will be hosting an alumni panel discussion about the transition from university and the specific challenges and strengths that accompany the first-gen identity status. This event is open to the public and lasts 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Peacock Hall 1020. Registration is required so that food can be provided.

Kwanzaa

The Black Student Association lights the way for a Kwanza celebration in the Solarium. The event will last 6:30-8:30 p.m. and food will be provided for the festivities.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Art Stravaganza

The Reich College of Education wants you to get crafty and creative and join students, faculty and staff at the James Center. This stravaganza will include a myriad of artistic mediums ranging from graffiti art to collage making. This event will take place 5:30-8 p.m.

Latine Communities and Violence Workshop

Oasis, the Women’s Center and the Latin Hispanic Alliance have paired together for a presentation about how patriarchal views in latine communities can sometimes affect the welfare of relationships. This presentation is open to all students and faculty and will include breakout groups, crafts and food. The event will take place in the student union in Price Lake 201A from 6:45-8 p.m.

“Gather, Heal, Grow” with Nico Albert Williams

Join Cherokee Chief Nico Albert Williams of Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods for a talk about the healing properties of ancestral foods. Topics will range from healing the generational trauma Indigenous people in North America have endured to reestablishing a connection with the natural world. This event is free for the public and hosted by the the Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies. It will last from 7-9 p.m. and take place in Belk Library room 114, the talk will also be available via Zoom upon registration.

Neurodivergent Students and Allies Club Meeting

Neurodivergent Students and Allies facilitates a safe space for learning and open dialogue amongst neurodivergent students and those wanting to learn more about neurodivergent experiences. The club’s meeting will be held in the student union, Mountain Laurel room 229 from 8-9 p.m. and can also be accessed through Zoom if interested.

Friday, Nov. 18

Mindful Moments

Find your inner zen and meditate at the James Center for Student Success and Advising as they host another mindful moment. Cultivate peace and compassion from 8:30-9:15 a.m. in the James Center Lobby, Reich College of Education.

Fiddles N’ Fixins

Gobble up some Thanksgiving style favorites with APPS. This feast will take place from 6-9 p.m. in the Grandfather Ballroom.

Game Night

Get your game on at Bo’s Family Entertainment with the Recreation Management Association. Located in Lenoir, Bo’s has bowling, laser tag, video games, mini-golf and a snack bar. RSVP and have fun from 8-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Christmas at Apple Hill Farm – $

Apple Hill Farm offers the whole holiday alpac-kage with their guided farm tours. The farm and its alpacas will be celebrating Wednesday through Sunday now until Jan. 3. From 10:30 a.m.-2:20 p.m. Tickets are $17-19 for adults and $12-14 for kids, with additional pricing for military, seniors and infants.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Steely Pan Steel Band

The Hayes School of Music presents the Steely Pan Steel band that consists of 22 performers and 41 steel drums. This ensemble is sure to ‘steel’ your attention as they perform a variety of music from classical, to rock and roll, to traditional Appalachian Mountain music. The bands’ fall concert will be performed at the Schaefer Center from 2-3:30 p.m. and is free admission.





