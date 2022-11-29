App at a glance: Nov. 28 – Dec. 3

Coming back to campus after spending a holiday with family and friends can be challenging, especially with finals coming up. These are The Appalachian’s Arts & Culture Desk’s picks to make the transition back to campus a little easier.

Tuesday

Disability Advocacy Club Christmas Party

All are invited for a night of hot cocoa, cookies and games hosted by the Disability Advocacy Club. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Plemmons Student Union room 169 and a calm environment and free food will be provided.

Cocoa and Cookies

Come out for hot chocolate and cookies, as well as the opportunity to make a dreamboard. This event will be held in the Summit Hall Fireside Lounge from 7-8:30 p.m.

Fall Sustainability Film Series – “The Ants and the Grasshopper”

The Office of Sustainability is hosting a film from 7-9 p.m. This week they are showing “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” a film about gender, race and climate change. The focus is mainly on the future of our world and how we can sustain it. The film will be shown in the Greenbriar Theater.

Wednesday

Pre-Finals Hike

The Recreation Management Association will be hosting a hike to take the stress off of students before finals. The hike will be on the Boone Greenway from 4-5 p.m. Please RSVP for this event.

Film Screening: “Sisters Rising”

The Women’s Center will be screening the award winning film, “Sisters Rising.” The film focuses on and brings awareness to the high violence rates that Native and Indeginous women face. Snacks will be provided and admission is free. The screening will be from 6-8 p.m. in Greenbriar Theater.

Thursday

Donut Stress, Donut be depressed

On the first floor of Belk Hall from 7-8 p.m. there will be donuts and hot chocolate. Students are invited to come enjoy the snacks and also learn more about the university’s wellness resources on campus.

Legends Unplugged – $

Come enjoy the calm sounds of unplugged acoustic music at Legends for their unplugged night from 7:30-10 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event is 18 years or older. Come and listen to some great live music from James Kent, Dee, Dylan Innes and The Inflights

Friday

Boone Barbie’s Winter Wonderland – $

Legends is hosting the Boone Barbie’s for their winter drag show from 7-9 p.m. Legends promises an unforgettable night that you won’t want to miss. The event is 18 years or older and tickets are $5 for students and $7 for general.

Saturday

Boone Winter Farmers Market

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture will be hosting a farmers market every Saturday until March 25. Local products will be sold alongside cooking demos and activities for children. The event will take place in the Watauga County Agricultural Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday

A Banner Elk Christmas – $$

A musical drawing inspiration from Andy Williams and Bing Crosby Christmas specials from the 70s and 80s. The event is hosted by the Ensemble Stage, a year round theater group located in Banner Elk. The musical will begin at 2 p.m. and admission is $24 for adults and $12 for children 16 and under.