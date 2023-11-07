The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

2
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

3
North Carolina Supreme Court Judge, Allison Riggs, visits Appalachian State to talk about her journey into law and where she is now. Oct. 23, 2023.

Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.

App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle

5
Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.

The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Playlist of the week: Pancakes and coffee with Rory Gilmore

Playlist of the week: Pancakes and coffee with Rory Gilmore

November 6, 2023

Good, bad and ugly from App State’s win over Marshall

Good, bad and ugly from App State’s win over Marshall

November 6, 2023

Inclusivity brought to children through Camp Crinkleroot

Inclusivity brought to children through Camp Crinkleroot

November 6, 2023

App at a glance: Nov. 9-15

App at a glance: Nov. 9-15

November 6, 2023

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

November 6, 2023

Mountaineers men’s basketball tips off 2023-24 season with high hopes

Mountaineers men’s basketball tips off 2023-24 season with high hopes

November 6, 2023

App at a glance: Nov. 9-15

Katelin Potter, Reporter
November 6, 2023
App+at+a+glance%3A+Nov.+9-15

Friday, Nov. 10

Glizzies for Good

Join Chi Omega at Sanford Mall as they raise money for Make-A-Wish by selling corn dogs from noon-4 p.m.

 

“Songs of Love and Loss” – University Singers in Concert 

Kickstart the seasonal emotions with the Hayes School of Music as they host the University Singers for their “Songs of Love and Loss” concert. Entry is free at the Rosen Concert Hall and the event will also be live-streamed at https://music.appstate.edu/performances. Music starts at 8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Nov. 11

Spooky Duke Race

Dress up and show off your costumes in the Spooky Duke 5K or 10K costume march and contest alongside kids, adults and pets. Registration for the 5K is $25 and is $30 for the 10K. The race starts in the Peacock Parking Lot at 9 a.m.

 

“The Addams Family: A New MusicalComedy”

Enjoy a night of comedy with the Appalachian Musical Theatre Club on their opening night as they bring The Addams Family to the stage of The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Adult tickets are $17 and student tickets are $10 on their website. Curtains rise at 7 p.m.

 

Sunday, Nov. 12

Yoga and Lunch on the Mountain

Join the Art of Living Retreat Center for their last free yoga class of the year along with lunch and nature trails around their campus at 639 Whispering Hills Road, Boone. Class and lunch will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Club Cheer Closet Sale 

The Competitive Club Cheerleading team is hosting a closet sale on Sanford Mall which will include clothes for men and women, shoes, fairy hair and much more to raise money for their trip to the NCA College Nationals competition. The sale starts at 11 a.m. and any unsold clothes will be donated locally after 4 p.m.

 

Quilting Workshop

Learn how to hand quilt from a local expert in the LLC Great Hall for the start of Appalachian Heritage Week. Supplies will be provided and the doors are open from 5-7 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

DE-STRESS Fest

Get ahead of the end of semester stress with therapy dogs, coloring, meditation and stress management tips in the Parkway Ballroom on the fourth floor of the Plemmons Student Union. The dogs will be accepting pets from 2-5 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Handmade Market

Shop for home decorations, local art or holiday gifts and support student artists during Appalachian Heritage Week in the Cascades Atrium of the Plemmons Student Union. Art will be available from 5-7 p.m.

 

Love For Our Elders

Write a letter to an elder in the community for some holiday service in room 242 of the Plemmons Student Union. Supplies will be available from 6-7 p.m.

 

Best Buddies Friendsgiving

Bring a friend to this potluck-style Friendsgiving with the Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies for a free meal in a welcoming environment. Food will be served from noon until 8 p.m.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Courtesy of Jackson Keys.
A jump to the left and a step right into ‘Rocky Horror’
APPlause
APPlause
Playlist of the week: Cottagegore
Playlist of the week: Cottagegore
Album review: 1989 in screaming color
Album review: 1989 in screaming color
App at a glance: Nov. 1-8
App at a glance: Nov. 1-8
Mountaineer Media Swap
Mountaineer Media Swap
About the Contributor
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in Public Relations and Journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *