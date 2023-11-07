App at a glance: Nov. 9-15

Friday, Nov. 10

Glizzies for Good

Join Chi Omega at Sanford Mall as they raise money for Make-A-Wish by selling corn dogs from noon-4 p.m.

“Songs of Love and Loss” – University Singers in Concert

Kickstart the seasonal emotions with the Hayes School of Music as they host the University Singers for their “Songs of Love and Loss” concert. Entry is free at the Rosen Concert Hall and the event will also be live-streamed at https://music.appstate.edu/performances. Music starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Spooky Duke Race

Dress up and show off your costumes in the Spooky Duke 5K or 10K costume march and contest alongside kids, adults and pets. Registration for the 5K is $25 and is $30 for the 10K. The race starts in the Peacock Parking Lot at 9 a.m.

“The Addams Family: A New MusicalComedy”

Enjoy a night of comedy with the Appalachian Musical Theatre Club on their opening night as they bring The Addams Family to the stage of The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Adult tickets are $17 and student tickets are $10 on their website. Curtains rise at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Yoga and Lunch on the Mountain

Join the Art of Living Retreat Center for their last free yoga class of the year along with lunch and nature trails around their campus at 639 Whispering Hills Road, Boone. Class and lunch will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13

Club Cheer Closet Sale

The Competitive Club Cheerleading team is hosting a closet sale on Sanford Mall which will include clothes for men and women, shoes, fairy hair and much more to raise money for their trip to the NCA College Nationals competition. The sale starts at 11 a.m. and any unsold clothes will be donated locally after 4 p.m.

Quilting Workshop

Learn how to hand quilt from a local expert in the LLC Great Hall for the start of Appalachian Heritage Week. Supplies will be provided and the doors are open from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

DE-STRESS Fest

Get ahead of the end of semester stress with therapy dogs, coloring, meditation and stress management tips in the Parkway Ballroom on the fourth floor of the Plemmons Student Union. The dogs will be accepting pets from 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Handmade Market

Shop for home decorations, local art or holiday gifts and support student artists during Appalachian Heritage Week in the Cascades Atrium of the Plemmons Student Union. Art will be available from 5-7 p.m.

Love For Our Elders

Write a letter to an elder in the community for some holiday service in room 242 of the Plemmons Student Union. Supplies will be available from 6-7 p.m.

Best Buddies Friendsgiving

Bring a friend to this potluck-style Friendsgiving with the Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies for a free meal in a welcoming environment. Food will be served from noon until 8 p.m.