App at a glance: Oct. 6-11

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Resume Workshop

Located in Leon Levine Hall room 246 from 7-8 p.m., the National Student Speech Language & Hearing Association is hosting a workshop with special guest and career coach, Jonathan Parcell. In the workshop, Parcell will discuss how to build a graduate school resume that stands out. Attendees are recommended to bring a draft of their resume.

Disneyneers Club Meeting

Meet up with the Disneyneers Club in Plemmons Student Union room 102, from 5-6 p.m., to discuss all things Disney. From “Dog with a Blog” to “Dumbo,” if it is Disney-related, it is on the table.

Flu Vaccine Clinic

Wellness and Prevention Services and Student Health Services are offering flu vaccines at the Reich College of Education room 124 from 5-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Community FEaST

AppalFRESH, the Appalachian Food Research for Equity, Sustainability and Health Collaborative, is hosting the FEaST, or food engagement and story telling community event, on Sanford Mall from 4:30-6 p.m. There will be free food, live music and conversations about the importance of resilient and equitable food systems. Attendees are asked to bring their own plates, utensils and water bottles to minimize waste.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Yoga on Sanford

University Recreation and Exercise is Medicine are hosting a free yoga session on Sanford Mall from 4:30-5:30 p.m. UREC instructors will guide the session. It is open to all students; no registration is required, but attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat.

Friday, Oct. 10

Open Studio

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is hosting an open studio for community members of all skill levels to express themselves artistically in a welcoming space. Supplies are provided and registration is required.

Saturday, Oct. 11

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – with shadowcast

Presented by the theatrical honor society, Alpha Psi Omega, a shadowcast version of the cult-classic horror film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is playing at the Appalachian Theatre from 7:00-8:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. A shadowcast has actors replicate the actions of the film that is projected on stage behind them. The theatre invites audience members to interact with the performers respectfully through the use of props. Attendees must be 18 years old or over and admission is $15 per ticket.

Guided Gallery Tour and Conversation

From 11 a.m. to noon, The Turchin Center is having a guided tour of its gallery led by student intern, Ava Kassab. All ages are welcome.