App Nation Previews: Women’s Soccer

Women’s soccer huddles up during their spring match against Tennessee. The Mountaineers played in three games during their spring season and finished 1-2.

In the 2020 season, App State women’s soccer couldn’t find its rhythm and struggled to put any games in the win column. The Mountaineers finished the season with a 6-11-1 record and went 4-6 in conference play.

This season, the Mountaineers lose two players; senior midfielders Tess Cairney and Mary Perkins. Both players were consistent starters and contributed to seven scored goals combined. Cairney and Perkins are big losses to the team, but the returning and new talent should more than make up for it.

App State returns senior defender Kirsten Seeley, who led the team in minutes played and started all 18 games last season. Also returning is junior midfielder Olivia Cohen, who in addition to starting every game last year, also tied the team-high two goals scored. The other player to notch two goals last season was forward Izzi Wood, who rejoins the team this year as a sophomore. Goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston returns after posting 67 saves and six clean sheets last season. In the conference, Eagleston was third in saves and second in shutouts.

In addition to the returning players, the Mountaineers will have some extra help from two notable transfers. Sophomore defender and forward Breckyn Monteith joins the Mountaineers after playing one season at Wake Forest. Monteith averaged 60 minutes per match and started in five out of the eight games she played in. App State also welcomes graduate transfer Audrey Viso, who played in 39 matches as a midfielder in her four years at Clemson. Rounding out the newcomers are 10 freshmen who look to make their mark on the field this season.

At the helm for the Mountaineers is head coach Sarah Strickland who looks to find success with new and returning talent. App State starts its season with exhibition games against UNC Greensboro Aug. 8 and ETSU Aug. 15 before beginning the regular season Aug. 19 against UNC Asheville.