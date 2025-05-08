The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State alert issues warning for alleged incident of sexual misconduct

Meg Frantz, Editor-in-Chief
May 7, 2025

Editor’s note: This article contains mentions of sexual assault and rape. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, call Wellness and Prevention Services at 828-262-3148 or the OASIS hotline at 828-262-5035

 

This is a developing story. 

 

App State Police issued an alert at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday surrounding the investigation of an alleged incident of “sexual assault, specifically rape,” in Frank Residence Hall.

The incident was reported to App State Police on Wednesday at 10:07 a.m., according to the App State Police Crime and Fire Log

According to the alert, “the suspect is unknown, and no suspect description is available at this time.” 

The university is currently operating under normal conditions and “there is no emergency information.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call App State Police at 828-262-8000 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959.

“The university is providing resources to assist the victim, the individuals who reported this incident, and those impacted by this incident,” the alert reads. “The University will continue to take actions to maintain the safety and security of the campus community.”

App State Police is required by law to notify the campus community if the crime committed “involves a threat to the health or safety of students or employees,” and has a specific procedure for reporting sexual assault. 

For additional resources, App Cares offers hotlines and assistance.

Meg Frantz
Meg Frantz, Editor-in-Chief
Meg Frantz (she/her) is a sophomore digital journalism major, with a double minor in political science and criminal justice, from Charlotte, NC. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
