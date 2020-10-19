App State announces virtual fall commencement

Fall commencement will be hosted online, like this spring’s ceremony, according to an email from Interim Provost Heather Norris Monday.

This announcement comes after App State told spring graduates they could walk in December.

“Last spring, when we were forced by this global pandemic to move to an all-virtual commencement, we felt sure that by December, we would be able to have an in-person ceremony,” Norris said. “We know now that is not the case. We have made the decision to make the December commencement a virtual ceremony.”

Norris wrote that the Commencement Planning Team is working on details and welcoming suggestions.

“We look forward to the time we can again come together in person to celebrate the culmination of our collective academic success with our graduates, their families and friends, and the faculty and staff who taught, supported and mentored them along the way,” Norris said. “Until that time, please know a dedicated team of alumni, staff, students and faculty are working hard to make December Commencement a celebration to remember for many years to come.”

Commencement will take place Dec. 11 and the Regsitrar’s Office will announce more details in the future, according to the commencement website.