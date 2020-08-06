App State athletics announces Hall of Fame Class of 2021

App State Athletics and the Former Athletes Association have announced the App State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

The program’s 46th class will cement the legacies of five App State athletes into the Hall of Fame: Bob Allsbrook, Katie Boyd, Mark LeGree, George Sansone and Malcolm Styers.

Allsbrook played men’s tennis from 1979-83, lettered four years and went on to play professionally. He achieved a world ranking in 1986-87 and was world ranked in singles and doubles. He was ranked second in the United States in 1996, and was named South Carolina Pro of The Year in 2005. Allsbrook is also a state champion high school coach at Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, SC and was inducted into the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame in 2013.

Boyd played softball from 2008-11, piling up numerous records and awards during her time in Boone. Boyd is App State’s career leader in home runs (44), batting average (.357), runs scored (159), walks (171) and slugging percentage (.697). In addition, she is also second in career RBIs (125) and fifth in career hits (186). Boyd was named to the all-conference team four times, first team as a catcher in 2008 and second team as a third baseman the next three years. She was also the SoCon Player of the Week on five occasions and the SoCon Player of the Month twice.

LeGree played cornerback for the four-time conference champion Mountaineer football team from 2007-10. As a Mountaineer, LeGree went 45-11 and helped bring home the 2007 FCS National Championship. LeGree caught 10 interceptions in 2008 to lead the FCS as well as set the App State single-season interceptions record. He also finished in the top five in voting for FCS Player of the Year twice. LeGree finished third all-time at App State for interceptions with 22. The Seattle Seahawks drafted LeGree in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he spent time with seven different franchises. He also played in the CFL in 2014-15.

Sansone wrestled for App State from 1966-69. As a Mountaineer, Sansone amassed a 45-11 record, and helped the team to a 37-10-2 record during his career. He was named an All-American during his junior season and was a national qualifier twice. Sansone earned fifth place in the 123-pound weight class at the NAIA national championship tournament in 1968.

Styers competed as a thrower in men’s track and field from 2007-11. Styers was a nine-time conference champion and 15-time All-SoCon performer. His nine championships were spread across five different events, including indoor and outdoor. Styers helped the track team to three SoCon outdoor team titles (2008, 2010 and 2011) and three SoCon indoor team titles (2009, 2010 and 2011). He was named the Most Outstanding Athlete at the 2010 SoCon Outdoor Championships and the Most Outstanding Field Performer at the 2011 SoCon Indoor Championships. Styers is the only three-time winner of the SoCon indoor 35-pound weight throw in league history. He ranks in the top five in App State outdoor history in all three throwing events, and top seven in App State indoor history in the 35-pound weight throw and shot put.

Due to the coronavirus, the class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.